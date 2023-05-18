Cat Killed in Microwave in 'Act of Cruelty' During Break and Enter

In a tragic and disturbing case, a cat has been found inside a microwave having been "tortured and killed."

The cat, a 7-month-old named Cheech, was found dead in northwest Edmonton, Canada, after a break-in at the home when the owner was away.

The killing of pets is illegal in all U.S. states, with animal torture or mutilation like this being a felony crime across the country, according to the Humane Society. Breaking the PACT (Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture) Act, which makes it illegal to torture, burn, drown, or crush an animal, can lead to a jail sentence of up to three years, and a fine of $250,000. Both crimes are also illegal in Canada, where this incident occurred.

"This is a horrific act of cruelty, and our hearts go out to the family who lost their beloved cat and witnessed the aftermath of this disturbing assault," Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS), said in a statement.

"We are thankful that Edmonton has a dedicated Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit (ACIU) who is taking this investigation seriously," Sunley added. In the statement, the EHS urges anyone with information to inform the Edmonton Police Service.

The home invaders smashed up the home, destroyed plants and threw food around, as well as defecating on the floor, according to news outlet Global Edmonton. Cheech was found hanging out of the microwave, dead.

"He was the craziest little kitty in the whole entire world. He knew how to fight. He knew how to stand his ground. But he also was the most cuddling, caring cat there was, too. He was only 7 months old," Cheech's owner, Erica Piche, told the news outlet. She had been away on a camping trip.

The news shocked social-media users, with many expressing their dismay at the story. "Find them and put them in a microwave. This broke my heart," one Twitter user posted in response to a tweet from Global Edmonton.

"i hope the police find whoever did this, absolutely horrific," commented another. "That is sickening! Serial killer in the making. Poor cat," another Twitter user commented.

Many studies have found a link between animal cruelty and future violent crimes. Seventy percent of animal abusers had committed at least one other crime, 40 percent of which were violent crimes against people. This is according to the Animal Welfare Institute.

One 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law found that an individual having a history of animal cruelty during childhood was significantly associated with them having an antisocial personality disorder, antisocial personality traits and substance abuse. Many of the most-heinous serial killers in history, including British child murderer Mary Bell, the Columbine school shooters, and Jeffrey Dahmer, experimented with mutilating animals in their youths.

"We also encourage parents, educators and community leaders to use this tragedy as an opportunity to teach young people about the importance of respecting the animals we share our world with," Sunley said in the EHS statement. "There is a well-established link between violence against animals and violence against humans, and it is crucial that we work together to prevent both."

The investigation in Cheech's death is still ongoing, according to local news outlet CTV News Edmonton, with the Edmonton Police Service not confirming if any arrests have been made.

