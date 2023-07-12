Lonely Man's Heartbreak After Cat Killed by Pit Bull: 'Was My Everything'

A California man has spoken of his anguish after his cat died following its mauling by a stranger's dog.

Chris Fowler of San Jose, California, said the attack happened on the street the afternoon of June 8 and was caught on his home security camera.

Fowler described his adopted 9-year-old cat, Tootie Pootie, as his everything and said the incident was traumatizing.

Speaking to KRON 4, he said the dog appeared to be a pit bull. He also said he received bite marks on his hand as he attempted to save his cat from the dog's jaws.

Stock image of a pitbull looking into the distance. A California man has spoken about his anguish after his cat was killed after being mauled by a stranger's dog. Getty

"Now I'm without my best friend. She was my everything. She was all I had," Fowler said.

"It is like a dream I can't wake up out of, she was all I had, I don't have anybody else.

"I have no family. She's been through some of the roughest parts of my life and meant the world to me. She was so sweet and innocent. It is unfair the way she died. I miss her."

The surveillance video showed a man and a girl walking with a dog outside his property before the dog sprints forwards to his cat that was sat outside the apartment on Magliocco Drive, dragging the girl with it.

"[The dog] just took off like a bat out of hell and then took [my cat] from over here to[...] you can clearly see in the video where she ended up and how far it carried her.

"Shaking her vigorously in their mouth. I even have a bruise up here on my arm."

Fowler added that while the two people with the dog apologized repeatedly, when he turned his back to tend to his cat they vanished without giving any contact information.

"I turned back around and they were gone, they didn't leave any contact information or offer to take me to the vet or anything, they just took off," he said.

"I want the owner of the pit bull to be held accountable and responsible for his animal's action."

Fowler said he took Tootie Pootie to the closest vet after the attack, but the cat sadly died. Fowler has said he has since contacted San Jose's animal control agency for help identifying the dog owners seen on the camera footage.

"At this point we do not have any information on the dog owner and the dog. If the owner is found, they may be cited and ACS will pursue a Dangerous Dog hearing," Jay Terrado of San Jose's animal control agency told KRON 4.

Speaking directly to the dog owners, Fowler called on them to do the right thing and reach out to him.

Newsweek has contacted San Jose Police Department via email and the San Jose San Jose Animal Care and Services via Facebook for comment.