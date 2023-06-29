Cat Letting Girl Dress Him Up in Dollhouse Dubbed 'Chillest in the World'

A feline has been dubbed "the chillest" after letting a child dress him up and make him pose in her dollhouse.

TikTok user Grace (@ggracebeth) walked into her daughter Jane's room at 6:00 a.m. one morning to find their cat Precious in her American Girl dollhouse. Jane, 5, decided to take advantage of the situation, covering the cat in a tiny duvet and popping a pair of sunglasses on his head.

"I took a video, a moment like this was too good to pass up even though it was early," 22-year-old Grace told Newsweek.

Precious doesn't mind when 5-year-old Grace dresses him up. @ggracebeth

Fortunately, Precious doesn't seem to mind being used as a mannequin. The one-year-old cat barely moves throughout the 20-second clip, despite the bright light and Jane excitedly chattering away around him.

"Precious likes to hang out in Jane's room sometimes so he must've been in there when she decided to [make him] pose," Grace said.

On an average day, Precious will wake up to be fed around 5:00 a.m. and then snooze until Jane wakes up at 7:00 a.m.

"He loves the dollhouse," Grace said. "Although he was specifically placed in the bed by Jane, we do catch him in there often.

"Once, we even caught him taking a nap on the toy couch. He's too funny."

Precious didn't mind being used as doll, living it up in his dream home. @ggracebeth

Describing the black and white cat as "extremely tolerable," he often allows Jane to dress him up in her doll's clothing.

"He is so relaxed, it's a little ridiculous," Grace said. "He truly just goes with the flow."

Jane is Precious's favorite human, staying by her side as much as possible. He even plays dolls with her, sitting in the middle of her set-up.

"Jane is extremely gentle, kind, and loves all animals," Grace said. "When she grows up, she tells us, she wants to be a geologist or a veterinarian.

"Precious is so in love with her and does whatever she requests with no hesitation."

Grace shared the cute clip to TikTok, along with the caption: "Precious is the chillest cat in the world...he's a literal ragdoll." Users agreed, with the video receiving 2.8 million views.

Precious loves to hang out in Jane's American Girl dollhouse. @ggracebeth

"He feels bonita," commented Cinthia Santos Art. "Homie's just vibing," said Elfii.

"That cat is so comfy cozy," agreed brenda. "He fits in there so perfectly, a masterpiece," said LP.

"It's the little feet dangling off the bed," wrote gracie_gracie8, along with a laughing emoji.

"A true American girl," said Jen. "He's like, I am fabulous!!! I deserve this!!" commented @peacelovegiggles.

"Some cats (my cat) will tolerate anything as long as they are receiving all of my attention," said Chris. "Your cat is just living his best life," wrote user11028412. "That's his house now! Barbie move out."

