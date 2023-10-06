How Cat Uses Litter Box on a Long-Haul Flight Sparks Debate

A video of a cat being trained to use a litter box on a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared on October 5 by Japan Cat Travel (@wifiadventure), the TikTok account of a Siamese cat called Wi-Fi, and has over 999,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video says: "Challenge #1: 'Use the litter box on the flight to Japan.'"

The footage shows a woman pointing a camera at the mirror in what appears to be the bathroom on a plane. A cat faces the mirror, sitting up on a baby changing table.

Another note across the clip says: "After adjusting to the sound....success," as the feline is seen planting his bum in a bag of cat litter.

Learning to eliminate in a designated area is an important skill for cats.

In an article for the VCA animal hospital chain, Monique Feyrecilde, who is a licensed veterinary technician (LVT) and veterinary technician specialist (VTS) in behavior, said: "Elimination outside the litter box is the most common problematic behavior reported by cat owners, so a proactive approach is critical for a successful life shared by people and their pets."

She noted that "cats spend a lot of time grooming themselves and naturally prefer a tidy bathroom as well." So, keeping the litter "clean and appealing to cats is one of the most important factors in maintaining good elimination habits in our pets," she noted.

It's also crucial to never punish a cat for making a mistake during the process of litter training.

"Never rub a cat's nose in an elimination, strike, or swat your cat. Punishing your pet for a natural act can make them think they should never toilet near a person and cause them to become secretive or fearful about elimination," Feyrecilde warned.

A caption on the viral video says: "It took some time for Wi-Fi to stretch and get adjusted to how loud the bathrooms are. The changing table was helpful because the ground is the loudest part & he felt trapped (cats like high places). We had our portable litter box, bag, scoop, crate, and of course the litter. Who knew learning how to take my cat to Japan could be so simple."

Several TikTok users were impressed by the cat learning how to use a litter box on a plane.

User salmonbutter noted: "Wow!! They're not scared of the noise?? What a brave baby!!"

User Ashley Lewis772 said "That's amazing! Good kitty!" and user a. noted: "HE'S SO BRAVE! HES WELL BEHAVED!!!"

NouchieGinthehouse wrote "Such a gooooooood kitty."

Others were concerned about potential health and safety issues since the litter bag was placed on a table where babies are handled.

A stock image of a cat on a plane looking out a window. A video of a cat learning how to use a litter box in a plane bathroom has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

TikTok Canadiancass wrote: "Don't put it on the baby changing station that's so unhygienic for babies cats carry so much bacteria..."

ChinaRose commented: "Maybe put it on the ground?!?!?"

TikToker carlienoelle said: "i honestly agree idk [I don't know] why people are acting like this opinion is wrong. i'd never wanna change my babies where a litter box was sitting."

Beatriz Martins wrote: "And that is why I don't use public changing tables, people used them for cats."

Tama sarcastically added that it's "really cool to use the bathroom afterwards if you're allergic."

Sleepbby, however, defended the cat owner in the post, saying "not [people] getting mad u put his litter in a bag on top of the baby tray, completely sealed off, while babies will projectile shoot their stuff EVERYWHERE."

Newsweek reached out to the original poster, @wifiadventure, for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

