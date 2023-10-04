Cat Left Looking Like a 'Pirate' After an Accident Delights Internet

Leo the cat may not look like your average feline, but Reddit users still find him irresistibly cute.

A photo with the caption "Leo lost an upper canine and now looks like a pirate" has recently gone viral on Reddit. In the comments section, his owner, u/femsci-nerd, wrote: "Leo got grazed by a car on his right side of his face. We had to have his right upper canine extracted and his pupil on that side will always be large kinda like David Bowie.

"We are lucky to still have him with us. Lesson Learned: Don't let your cats out to roam free if you live anywhere near cars. $3.5k later, Leo is never going outside again," the owner added.

The snapshot of Leo sitting next to a door frame with an uneven mouth has received 8,600 votes since it was shared on October 2.

One commenter said: "Kitty looks like a cute lil goblin." Another wrote: "Your kitty is lucky and looks adorable."

Newsweek asked veterinary surgeon Nick Horniman about how the injury will affect Leo's life.

Horniman, the founder of online pet pharmacy myPetsVet, said, "Losing an upper canine tooth can indeed have a significant impact on a cat's life. While the most obvious consequence is a change in their appearance, with a noticeable gap in their smile, the repercussions go beyond looks. Canine teeth, also known as fangs, play a crucial role in a cat's daily activities, and their absence can alter various aspects of their life."

One significant effect is on a cat's ability to eat and process food, Horniman told Newsweek.

"Canine teeth are crucial for gripping and tearing food, especially if they're consuming a diet that includes raw meat or larger kibbles," he said. "The absence of one or both of these teeth might mean that you need to shift their diet towards softer, more manageable options. So you may need to rethink their overall nutrition and consult with your vet to ensure they continue to have a healthy diet."

A stock image shows a tabby cat. After an accident altered the facial appearance of a Reddit user's cat, he looked like a "pirate," according to a viral post. rai/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In addition, canines are essential tools for grooming in cats, Horniman said.

"The loss of an upper canine can make grooming less effective, potentially resulting in hygiene issues if they can't clean themselves thoroughly," he continued. "Cats are known for being very thorough groomers, so hindrance in this routine can cause issues for your pet and affect their overall well-being. If you notice a decrease in hygiene, you might need to groom them yourself or take them to a groomer more frequently.

"Overall, after your cat loses an upper canine you should keep a careful eye on their mood, routine and well-being and discuss their progress regularly with your local vet," Horniman said.

Newsweek reached out to u/femsci-nerd for comment and could not verify the details of the case.

