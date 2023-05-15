Cat Looks Owner in the Eye While Stealing Covers off Bed: 'Victory'

A cat staring down his owner while trying to steal her blanket is making TikTok users giggle.

In the hilarious video shared by Stephanie (@mandalorianbleucheese), Bleu Cheese is savagely dragging the bed covers off his owner. Looking his mom directly in the eye, the tabby appears to be taunting her with his determined gaze.

"He does this every single night," Stephanie told Newsweek.

"Before he can settle, he will proceed to the bottom of the bed and tug the blankets from me."

Bleu Cheese steals his owners' blankets every night. @mandolorianbleucheese

Captioned "When all you want to do is snuggle your cat, but he'd rather fight you for the blanket," the cute clip has received 3.8 million views so far.

Stealing is common among felines, according to The Healthy Pet Club. It can be a way for cats to grab their owners' attention, especially if pilfering possessions has previously got a reaction (whether positive or negative).

Named for the dressing, 3-year-old Bleu Cheese lives with his mom Stephanie and dad Daniel in Connecticut. He and his brother, Mandalorian (named after the Star Wars character), were adopted from the Rock N' Rescue located in New York as kittens.

"Bleu is a very needy, vocal and clingy cat," said Stephanie. "He will always insert himself into the middle of whatever you're doing to ensure he is the center of attention."

When it comes to stealing blankets, Bleu Cheese is always the winner. @mandolorianbleucheese

Thieving the covers is part of Bleu's nightly routine, along with "baking biscuits" at the foot of the bed. He also tries to steal the bedspread during the night, often disturbing his humans' slumber.

"Once he claims it as his own, he can finally settle down in bed for nap," Stephanie said.

"He's happy with his blanket victory."

Despite accompanying the clip with a voiceover crying "You're not being a very emotionally supportive cat," Stephanie said Bleu is actually very sympathetic to his pet parents' emotions.

"He really does not like it when my husband and I ever get upset," she said.

"He sleeps in between our pillows by our head every night and demands snuggles."

Bleu Cheese (left) and his brother Mandalorian (right) were adopted from the Rock N' Rescue in New York as kittens. @mandolorianbleucheese

Fellow cat owners found the footage relatable, with John writing: "Cats absolutely do not share."

"U ask for snuggles but all u get are struggles," wrote Jasper<33.

"He looks like my cat, he's a meany too," joked Shopwreck1205.

"He's showing you some tough love," suggested Lyn.

"Im gonna use this sound the next time they bite my feet while i sleep," said BG_Senpai020.

While Hello commented: "I'll let you borrow [my cat], he snuggles you even when you try to move away from him."

