Cat Mom Shares Sweet Reason She's Kept Her Pet's Shed Whiskers for 7 Years

A cat mom has shared the heartfelt reason why she has been keeping her cat's whiskers in a small box for the last seven years.

Laura Kay, from Ontario, Canada, has been finding her cat Dexter's whiskers lying around the house since she got him as a kitten seven years ago. Rather than tossing them out, Kay explained to Newsweek that she "held onto his shed whiskers as a memento or keepsake."

The 34-year-old said: "I recall finding them around the house periodically, and at first I would just put them on my nightstand. Eventually, I began placing them in a box, and after seven years, I have quite a few of them in there."

Now, whenever she finds one of Dexter's whiskers lying around the house, she says that it "makes [her] day" to add another one to her collection.

Laura Kay and her cat, Dexter. Kay, from Ontario, has been collecting her cat's whiskers for the last seven years, since she got him. @dexterboycat

A cat's whiskers are more than just any old facial feature, as they serve many purposes. VCA Animal Hospitals suggests that a cat's whiskers are as sensitive to touch as a human's fingertips, which is why cats often explore new things by touching them with their face.

Cats take many risks and their owner's might feel terrified by some of the antics they get up to. But that's where their whiskers come to good use, as they are also body balancers that help keep a cat steady on their feet.

It's natural for cats to lose their whiskers over time and new ones will grow in their place. Although VCA Animal Hospitals warns owners never to pull their cat's whiskers at any point, and to always be gentle when touching them.

After collecting Dexter's whiskers for seven years, Kay wanted to share her ritual on social media and find out if other owners do the same thing.

She told Newsweek: "Some may find this unusual, but to me it's similar to how someone may have a lock of hair from a loved one in a locket.

"I wanted to share this on social media because I was curious if other cat lovers were whisker collectors too. As it turns out, I am not alone. I thought that sharing my whisker collection would be comforting and reassuring to those who have felt invalidated, or been made fun of, for doing the same."

The social media reaction has been "largely positive" and allowed Kay to connect with many likeminded owners. She has also been fascinated to find out the other ways that owners choose to keep their cat's whiskers.

She continued: "I enjoyed reading the comments about the different ways people store them. Tiny glass vases, shot glasses, necklaces, jewelry, boxes, glass ornaments and miniature coffee cups.

"I think this is a testament to the significance of the human-animal bond, and how integral our companion animals become to our lives."

Since the video was posted on TikTok (@dexterboycat), it has received over 614,000 views and more than 77,000 likes. The love Kay has received for her "cat mom" video has also generated over 1,400 comments already.

One commenter wrote: "I always collect any I find too! They feel like little treasures."

Another person commented: "I don't feel crazy for saving my cat's shed whiskers anymore."

