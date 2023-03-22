Cat Named Pedro Pspspscal Gets Forever Home: 'Moggieolorian'

A cat named after The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal has found his forever home after gaining viral attention online.

The two-year-old rescue cat named Pedro Pspspscal delighted the internet after his profile was shared on Twitter and received over 8 million views.

"Been laughing about this for about 5 consecutive minutes," said Kalon Fullerton, who first shared the picture of the cat on Twitter.

Chilean-born American actor Pascal is also known for roles in HBO series Game of Thrones and Disney's The Mandalorian.

In thousands of responses to the viral tweet, others shared reactions and some well-placed puns after hearing about the cat with the great name.

"The Moggieolorian!" joked one commenter, while another Twitter user said: "Pedro Pspspscal is making me cry."

Others questioned if Pascal had been alerted to his feline namesake: "Do we know if Pedro has seen the pspspscal cat?" said one Twitter user.

The internet-famous kitty was named by staff at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) in Wichita.

"Pedro came to us from our neighbors next door at the Wichita Animal Shelter, who found him as a stray," Jordan Bani-Younes from KHS told Newsweek. "Pedro is a very cuddly boy that loves head rubs. Every time I walked into the cat condo, he jumped up to the third shelf to get head rubs and pets.

"We named him after Pedro Pascal, just to capitalize on all the memes and success of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. We have a names chat with most of our staff and I believe our social media manager saw the name on Facebook and suggested it."

On Tuesday, March 21, he went to his new home with a loving family that adored his name and will be keeping it.

"Our organization started back in 1888, and for 135 years we've been working to help Wichita's pets get their second chance at finding their 'furever' homes," said Bani-Younes. "We're a community nonprofit resource that is funded mainly by private donations. We care immensely about our animals and have had a 98 percent save rate for the past three years."

They currently have 91 dogs and 15 cats in their care and, with puppy season fast approaching, are looking for foster carers for incoming animals.

"We really need fosters to help expand our shelter walls, and people to adopt, and spay/neuter the pets they already have," said Bani-Younes. "Our animals get daily enrichment, go on daily walks, we play music for them, installed skylights to give them sunlight, and socialize with all of them."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.