Cat Who Only Wants To Be Friends With Dog on Her Terms Delights Viewers

By
Despite being much smaller in size than dogs, cats always seem to have the upper hand on them. A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing the dynamic of her cat and dog's relationship in a hilarious video that quickly went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the pets' owner, the cat can initially be seen petting the sleeping dog as if she were showing love to him, but as soon as he wakes up and moves his head she hits him in the face with her paws.

The viral post comes with a caption that says: "I really thought she was learning to love him." Followed by: "The sound, poor guy omg."

cat befriend dog on own terms viral
Stock image of a cat hissing at a dog. A cat wanting a friendship with her dog sibling at on her terms has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

Despite popular belief painting them as mortal enemies, dogs and cats actually live peacefully with each other and even become best friends.

A 2020 study carried out by Italian scientists, published in the journal PLOS ONE, that questioned over 1,270 pet owners who own both a cat and a dog, proved that the two can easily cohabitate without much conflict.

According to the study, over 64 percent of the cats and dogs living together also played together; 58 percent chased each other; and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other.

Moreover, cats are more likely to ignore dogs than vice versa, with 42 percent of cats ignoring canines, and 28 percent of dogs shunning cats. Cats were also more likely to attack dogs than vice versa.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 878,400 views and 170,500 likes on the platform.

@xx_g4m3r_g1rl_r4wr_xd_xx

the sound 😭😭 poor guy omg #cat #dog #catdoglove

♬ original sound - olxvxa

One user, DigitalHag, commented: "Skippity paps. she said 'I don't remember saying you could move boi.'" And Bapteyezd said: "That was like 10 slaps in less than 1 second." LettuceBFrank added: "On their terms. such a cat."

Elena wrote: "My cat will mess with my dog all day but sometimes when I wake up I catch them cuddling (my dog is scared during cuddles she doesn't understand him)." breeo13 said: "He's just trying to smell the corn chip paws." And lmn.que added: "I believe she's just shyyy."

Cowabunga.it.is said: "Cat just loves balance in its servants." Anonymous added: "I caught my cats cuddling and got too hyped up and now they avoid each other."

Newsweek reached out to Xx_g4m3r_g1rl_r4wr_xd_xx via TikTok comments.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

