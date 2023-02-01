Cat Owners' Method of Teaching 'Outside Equals Death' Blasted by Experts

A couple putting their indoor cat outside in the rain to deter it from escaping is making TikTok users chuckle.

In the video shared by Jane Eimers (@janeeimers) on January 27, Eimers' husband can be seen putting their cat Panny outside in the rain. After being dropped outside of the front door, the cat quickly turns around and speeds back into the house, looking disgruntled.

"Putting my cat outside only when it's pouring with rain to teach him that outside equals death," Eimers wrote alongside the footage, which has so far received almost 6 million likes and 1 million views.

However, veterinarians and cat experts told Newsweek this is a training tactic not to try at home.

Should You 'Scare' Your Cat Into Staying Indoors?

Although Eimers' video is undoubtedly funny and well-intentioned, Kimberly DiMaio—the owner and founder of Main Street Vet—said using fear to train your cat can be detrimental to their health.

"Cats are quite sensitive and experience stress in ways we often don't realize," she told Newsweek.

"Some cats enjoy time outside while others, while curious, are quite skittish and being left outside could cause significant stress and majorly backfire."

DiMaio said that stress can lead to long-term changes in a cat's behavior, such as spraying, going outside of their litter box and fear-based aggression.

Amanda Takiguchi, a veterinarian at Betta Fish Bay, said that being outside even briefly can put a cat's physical health at risk.

"[They can be] hit by a car, get lost, become injured in an animal fight, get poisoned, and more," she told Newsweek.

"Additionally, outdoor cats are at higher risk of contracting serious infectious diseases, such as feline immunodeficiency virus, aka FIV or 'feline AIDS.'"

To keep their pets safe, Takiguchi advises owners to keep their cats indoors at all times.

DiMaio said the best way to stop your cat from escaping is to "use common sense when using doors" and ensure they are content.

"Create an environment inside that they enjoy," she said.

"Cats need to stay busy, providing plenty of environmental enrichment inside will cut down on your cat's interest in seeking excitement elsewhere."

Creating a "cat seat" by a window also allows your feline friend to enjoy the scenery without the risk, while toys that roll and move around can satisfy their natural hunting instincts.

'Psychological Warfare'

Many users supported Eimers' unique "conditioning" technique, with Mads calling it "genius."

"That's so smart," agreed C.

"So manipulative and brilliant at the same time," commented Cory Wiseman.

"Evil? Yes. Effective? Also yes," said Ememmy.

"Psychological warfare," joked Gunpla Waifu.

"I do yearly lessons with my cats about not running outside with snow! It works well and keeps them in," wrote Reese.

However, some users warned against the tactic, with Brandon Steele asking: "Now what would they have done if kitty bolted outside because it likes the rain?"

"I could never. the fear that they might run out and not come back is too much," said Wolfie Smiles.

"Not to be a Debby downer, but this might cause a lot of issues when you actually do need to have your cat leave the house (vet, boarding, etc)," said Maddiexlion.

Panny isn't the only cat to not enjoy his time outdoors. A cat who hitchhiked miles from his home was recently rescued thanks to a $29 accessory, while a feline who "hates" his cat carrier went viral in December, after being caught chilling in a child's car seat.

