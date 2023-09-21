Heartwarming

Cat Packing Her Things To Move to College With Owner Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Cats Love TikTok Pets

A cat owner has melted hearts all over the Internet after revealing what her feline did when she noticed her packing all her things to move out for college.

In a clip shared on TikTok in August under the username Alliee_smithh, the cat can be seen loafing around on the poster's bed, staring at her luggage, packed with all the cat owner's things to move out of her parents' home for college. The video then zooms into the luggage, where the cat also packed away her favorite toy, as if she were asking her human to take her along.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "I can't even make this up [right now]. I come into my room and the first thing I pack she put her duck in it... we don't deserve animals." It was followed by: "Had to film this because we literally don't deserve animals."

cat packs stuff to move with owner
Stock image of a cat owner petting her kitty while packing. A cat has melted hearts all over social media after packing her stuff to move out to college with her owner. Getty Images

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, cats do miss their owners when they're not home, and there are a few signs you can look out for that tell you that your kitty has been missing you.

If your cat shows extra purring and stretching when you get home, has a strong desire for affection, or is agitated, it's because they have been missing you all day. Other signs include destructive behavior and even physical illness.

"In some extreme cases, people have reported that their cat got physically sick with worry while they were away. Even when a familiar person came to check on their cat, the behavior persisted, suggesting the cat actually missed their owner, specifically," the pet resource website states.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 5 million views and 920,300 likes on the platform.

@alliee_smithh

had to film this because we literally dont deserve animals :( #fypシ #movingout #collegelife #catlover #foryou

♬ Car's Outside - James Arthur

One user, Tiffany Miculka, commented: "BRING HER what [if] she thinks that you're making a pile of things that are important to you." User Mads said: "Omg she packed her stuff too. 'Where we going mom?'" Lexi Whitmire wrote: "My cat packed her fav brown mouse she slept with. I ended up taking her with me."

Jessica wrote: "Is she a rescue kitty? I've heard of rescues doing this because they've been abandoned before when someone packed, take her with you if you can." User Haven said: "My dog & I are never apart I had to go to my ultrasound when I took [my] jacket off his favorite little ball fell out my pocket made my heart so happy."

Sophie-Francesca said: "I'm reading the comments [right now] and omg you'll definitely have to update us and tell us if your parents let you take her or not."

Newsweek reached out to Alliee_smithh for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC