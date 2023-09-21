Cat Packing Her Things To Move to College With Owner Melts Hearts

A cat owner has melted hearts all over the Internet after revealing what her feline did when she noticed her packing all her things to move out for college.

In a clip shared on TikTok in August under the username Alliee_smithh, the cat can be seen loafing around on the poster's bed, staring at her luggage, packed with all the cat owner's things to move out of her parents' home for college. The video then zooms into the luggage, where the cat also packed away her favorite toy, as if she were asking her human to take her along.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "I can't even make this up [right now]. I come into my room and the first thing I pack she put her duck in it... we don't deserve animals." It was followed by: "Had to film this because we literally don't deserve animals."

Stock image of a cat owner petting her kitty while packing. A cat has melted hearts all over social media after packing her stuff to move out to college with her owner. Getty Images

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, cats do miss their owners when they're not home, and there are a few signs you can look out for that tell you that your kitty has been missing you.

If your cat shows extra purring and stretching when you get home, has a strong desire for affection, or is agitated, it's because they have been missing you all day. Other signs include destructive behavior and even physical illness.

"In some extreme cases, people have reported that their cat got physically sick with worry while they were away. Even when a familiar person came to check on their cat, the behavior persisted, suggesting the cat actually missed their owner, specifically," the pet resource website states.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 5 million views and 920,300 likes on the platform.

One user, Tiffany Miculka, commented: "BRING HER what [if] she thinks that you're making a pile of things that are important to you." User Mads said: "Omg she packed her stuff too. 'Where we going mom?'" Lexi Whitmire wrote: "My cat packed her fav brown mouse she slept with. I ended up taking her with me."

Jessica wrote: "Is she a rescue kitty? I've heard of rescues doing this because they've been abandoned before when someone packed, take her with you if you can." User Haven said: "My dog & I are never apart I had to go to my ultrasound when I took [my] jacket off his favorite little ball fell out my pocket made my heart so happy."

Sophie-Francesca said: "I'm reading the comments [right now] and omg you'll definitely have to update us and tell us if your parents let you take her or not."

Newsweek reached out to Alliee_smithh for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.