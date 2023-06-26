Cat Placed in 'Jail' After Risking His Life During Camping Trip on a Cliff

A social-media video of a cat being put on a leash, akin to the type a dog would wear, to prevent it from falling off a cliff has stunned viewers across the internet.

The TikTok post was shared on April 17 by @AliceOnTheRoad and has more than 8.3 million views. The clip has been captioned, "why do cats like danger so much." It shows the cat named Pepin standing on the edge of a cliff while on a trip to the scenic spot with his van-dwelling owners.

"I travel in a van with my cat, and we camped at a spot near a huge cliff," Alice, the cat's owner who does not want to disclose her surname, told Newsweek. "My cat was roaming free but was way too curious about the big drop, so I had no other choice to put him on a leash, even if he was very upset and still wanted to explore," Alice added.

From left: Pepin the cat at the cliff's edge; the camper van parked up; and the pet safely within the vehicle. Pepin's owner told Newsweek that the cat had to be put on a leash. Courtesy of Big Tuna Van

While it can be difficult to instill new behaviors in cats, they can, with time, be trained to do as they're told, according to the pet insurance firm Pumpkin. "Although cats don't instinctually work in partnership with humans, they can learn to follow commands and perform tricks just like dogs. Cat training can also provide positive mental and physical stimulation for cats, which can help reduce anxiety, aggression, or other destructive cat behaviors," the company says.

Similarly to how dogs are trained, cat owners who are keen to teach their pets a new trick or two are advised to employ positive reinforcement through treats and keep distractions at bay when training.

A voiceover narration on the viral video described the moment as being "the first time" that Pepin the cat's owners had to tie a leash to him, and that he is very upset as a result.

"But we had a very good reason to. This is where we spent the night and the cliff was absolutely gigantic, but our cat still wanted to play with his life. So, he is in 'cat jail' for the rest of the day now."

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked over 1.5 million times and commented on by almost 3,000 users.

"My cat would 100 percent jump of[f.] he thinks he's indestructible," one user wrote.

"I know my cat and that he would not have jumped but he loves to explore rocks and was looking for a way to climb down on the cliff," replied Alice.

