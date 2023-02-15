Cat Playing Nursery Music While Sat in Baby's Crib Leaves Internet Laughing

A cat who can't wait for his owner's baby to be born has melted hearts all over the internet after a hilarious video of him resting on the baby's crib went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Friday by the cat's owner under the username nurse.gingersnap, he can be seen lying down on his soon-to-be little brother's crib, listening to its soothing music, as his owner walks into the nursery to check why music is playing.

The viral post comes with a caption that says: "Please ignore my messy house [but] this was too cute not to share." And later in the comments, the woman explained: "I was hearing nursery music playing and walked into this."

She added: "I honestly think he thinks the whole nursery is for him too," followed by: "he's ready for the baby to be here lol he still loves feeling the baby move too."

According to the U.K.-based charity Cats Protection, a cat's reaction to a new baby depends on its personality.

"A timid cat that is over-dependent on you but hides from other people may find the new addition difficult to start with, but you need to help it become more confident and less dependent on you well before the birth.

"A devoted cat that joins in human activities will probably have hurt feelings but is likely to join in with caring for the baby if you let him. An independent cat who treats you like a hotel will probably ignore the baby as long as hotel services remain unchanged."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 1.6 million views and 190,000 likes so far.

One user, Jennakathleenwhoa, commented: "I'm baby." Erin said, "I hate that people have to say ignore the messy house. It's not messy, it's lived in. adorable cat." Ruth wrote: "The look on his face, like what?!?"

Tamara Tobin said, "But mama, remember when you said I was your baby?" And nopeitynopewtf added: "What an adorable baby, perfect little features." User ravens_omen wrote: "that's the definition of a fur baby."

Another user, Katie Jones-Gooch, commented: "They have to make sure the babies stuff is in working order! Lol." Taffy27z said: "Such an adorable face this cuddly cat has!" Ashley Stephanie Franklin added: "I would [have] been creeped out if I heard baby music knowing I still don't have a baby lol this is cute."

Newsweek reached out to nurse.gingersnap for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.