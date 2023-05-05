Internet Obsessed by Cat's Reaction to House Party: 'Two Types of People'

A hilarious TikTok video of an introverted cat preferring to shy away from a party has gone viral on TikTok with over 7.3 million views at the time of writing.

In the video posted by @lifewithdanzie and captioned, "PLEASE wait for it. He really put himself to bed under a weighted blanket," a group of people can be seen enjoying some drinks in the kitchen of an apartment, listening to music.

The text on the video says, "there's two types of people," while the camera then moves into the bedroom to find a Russian blue cat named Jimmy snoozing under a weighted blanket on the bed.

A stock image of a cat napping. A Russian blue cat has delighted users on TikTok by refusing to attend a party, preferring a weighted blanket instead. acmanley/Getty Images

Felines are capable of hearing much higher pitched sounds of up to 1.6 octaves above the human rage, and one above dogs, according to pet health company Virbac, so this cat may have chosen to skip the party because the music wasn't to his taste.

Cats were thought to have initially been domesticated to help with pest control, hunting mice and rats on ships to protect valuable cargo. A key part of hunting for cats both big and small is the ability to hear the minute movements of their prey.

Cats have extraordinary ears with 32 sets of muscles that allow them to move their ears 180 degrees and pick up a whole range of sounds.

The feline ear is made up of three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear, and the inner ear. Cats are born with closed ear canals which means "until they are at least one week old, kittens can't hear anything at all," according to pet advice website PetMD. White cats with blue eyes are almost always completely deaf, said PetMD.

"The most common gene to be involved in this coat and eye color combination also seems to cause degeneration of the inner ear structures early in life," the pet advice website said. "White cats with one blue eye are also commonly deaf in the ear on the side of the blue eye. There are a few genes that can lead to white coats and blue eyes, so not all cats with the combination are affected—but it is suspected that up to 80 percent are!"

The viral video gained over 1.6 million likes and 1,000 comments.

"He said 'I need my space, y'all close the door when you leave,'" said one user.

"Oh to be a cat laying under a weighted blanket," said another user. "Bros going through a breakup," said another.

