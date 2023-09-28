Cat Left Outside for 2 Minutes Has Dramatic Reaction in Hilarious Clip

A video of a seemingly indecisive cat wanting to be let back inside after being outside for just minutes has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on September 14 by Sarah Taylor (@sarahtaylor524) and has over 239,000 views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a hand opening a sliding door to what appears to be a backyard area. A cat is seen sitting just near the door. The feline swiftly enters the home as the door is slid open.

A caption shared with the post reads: "I shut the door because it was cold and he wouldn't come in then as soon as the doors shut he wants to be back inside! Ffs [for f*** sake]!"

A message overlaid on the clip says: "He was only outside for 2 minutes." The feline in the video is a Persian cat, according to a hashtag shared in the caption.

As demanding as this feline may have seemed, Persian cats are generally described to be "gentle and quiet" and said to "prefer being in a calm environment," according to The International Cat Association (TICA).

TICA notes: "They are very easygoing and prefer lounging on a sofa with their families...they are an adaptable breed and will enjoy living with any family as long as they are loved and treated gently.

"Persians will stretch out next to you, sleep in your bed, and sit on your lap when they are in the mood. They do not mind changes in routine and are generally friendly with everyone," TICA says.

The feline's strongminded antics in the latest viral clip is not entirely surprising, as previous research has shown that cats tend to be independent.

The findings of a September 2015 study in PLOS One was shown to be "consistent with the view that adult cats are typically quite autonomous, even in their social relationships, and not necessarily dependent on others to provide a sense of security and safety."

However, a study published in September 2019 in Current Biology found evidence that "cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers."

The study said: "Research suggests we may be underestimating cats' socio-cognitive abilities.

"Cats, like dogs, can be found living in social groups or solitarily, depending on early developmental factors, resource distribution, and lifetime experiences such as human interaction," the study noted.

