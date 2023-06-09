Cat's 'Saddest' Reaction to Owner Going on Holiday Breaks Hearts Online

Leaving our pets, whether it's with friends and family or at a kennel, is a heartbreaking thing. One TikTok user documented their cat's reaction to them going away for the weekend, and it's nothing short of guilt tripping.

In the video posted by @winstonandspooky, which has over 1 million views at time of writing, the owner can be seen slowly closing a door on their cat, who strains their neck not to lose sight of them. "Leaving your pet for the weekend is easily top 10 saddest things in this world," text on screen reads.

"I never want to leave them," the user captioned the video.

A stock image of a sad kitten. A cats reaction to being left home alone while their owner goes on vacation has broken hearts online. NiseriN/Getty Images

Most pet owners see a difference in behavior in their cats or dogs when they return from a holiday, often referred to as "sulking."

"Vacations are meant to be fun for people, but due to the change in routine, they can, unfortunately, be a cause of stress for cats and result in behavior problems and separation anxiety," say pet advice site The Spruce Pets. "While some cats can cope with traveling, staying in hotels, or being boarded in a kennel, most cats are better off when they stay in their own home with a pet sitter."

Cats enjoy routine, they like to know when they're getting fed and when they're getting fuss.

When you go away, "it can take your cat anywhere from five days to two weeks to adjust and accept a new routine—and sometimes even longer," say The Spruce Pets.

To reduce stress in your pets when you go on holiday, The Spruce Pets recommend getting your suitcase out at least a week in advance. "Toss in treats or toys, so it's a positive association for the cat whenever they see your luggage. This also goes for your cat carrier if you need to transport your cat," the pet advice site says.

It also suggests leaving your scent behind, "such as a T-shirt that you've worn but not washed, for your cat. Leaving this in the cat's bed can help your cat feel comforted."

Users on TikTok empathized with the video.

"If my cat looks at me like this I'm not leaving lol," commented one user.

"That's why I barely go anywhere and the crazy part is people with out pets don't understand I always get my cats something when I'm out to show them," said another user.

"I never leave my cats, and when I need to, I took them to my mom's house like the cute little babies they are," said a third.

