Cat's Reaction to Sniffing Owner's Gnocchi is Priceless As Video Goes Viral

A hilarious video of a cat gagging after being offered gnocchi by his owner has gone viral on TikTok with over 365,000 views.

In the video, Milo the ginger cat can be seen being offered a fork of gnocchi by his owner Tammy Smith. Milo sniffs it suspiciously before violently gagging, while Smith can be heard laughing in the background.

Smith, 39, from Minnesota told Newsweek, "We got Milo from a friend whose cat had had a litter of kittens. I had recently lost my best friend, another ginger tabby named Sebastian, so it didn't take long for me to jump at the chance to take him!

Tammy Smith and her ginger cat Milo. The cat has proved to be something of a culinary snob. Tammy Smith.

"We also had another cat at home, his sister Penelope, who may not gag but she does hunt socks and leaves them laying all around the house in interesting places!"

In other videos on Milo's TikTok page, Milo can be seen gagging at other foods, including steak, garlic bread, and Cheetos.

"He gags at most foods when you hold them up to him," said Smith, "but he usually won't do it a second time. He will also walk up to empty dishes left on a counter or table and gag, or sometimes he will randomly gag while he's just laying around if he catches a random scent."

Smith said that just because Milo gags at the food doesn't mean he doesn't like it, "so there are times he gags at foods, but it's part of a ritual of sniffing, batting the food around, and turning his nose up in fake disgust before he actually eats it."

Despite the videos, Milo doesn't actually eat much in the way of human food. "He isn't actually very interested, and we eat a lot of things he doesn't like," said Smith, "although he does like chicken, despite the videos, canned tuna and Chinese food. Interestingly, he's never gagged at any cat foods and besides being overweight (which he is on a diet for, much to his dismay), Milo is a healthy guy."

Some users in the comments expressed concern for Milo, with one user asking, "Why does Milo / Garfield gag so much tho?".

"Cats have an amazing sense of smell, much better than ours," Patrik Holmboe, head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, told Newsweek.

"So, when they catch a whiff of something that doesn't agree with their noses, they might gag or look uncomfortable. Some smells are just too much for them! They have a special extra scent organ, Vomeronasal or 'Jacobson's' organ, in their mouth to "taste" smells. They often open their mouths to smell something in more detail, and sometimes it might look like they're gagging when they're just using that!".

While Smith told Newsweek that she has had Milo checked out at the vet and his behavior is simply a quirk, Holmboe said that if your cat suddenly starts regularly gagging, it could be indicative of an underlying health issue.

"Maybe they've got a respiratory infection, oral health issues, or something causing nausea," he said, "They could even have something stuck in their nose or throat! If you see this happening a lot, best to play it safe and take them to a vet."

Most users on TikTok loved the video, "a lot of people like tagging their friends saying things like, 'me when I see my ex', and some have said he brings them joy and cheers them up after a bad day, those are my favorites," said Smith.

"He has a strangely human face and I love him," said one user, "i was crying, this helped," said another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.