Cat Not Falling for Owner's Trick to Get Him Into Carrier Delights Internet

It's cat 1, owner 0, in a hilarious TikTok video showing a pet outsmarting its owner, who has tried to lure it inside a carrier with a treat.

The clip was posted to the page @koda_thekitten on June 5 and has been viewed over 410,000 times. In it, Koda the ginger cat can be seen sitting next to a carrier containing a treat, with a smug look on his face. "Koda wins this round," reads the caption.

"When the human thinks putting a treat inside the carrier will get me to go in it," the text adds.

A stock image of a tabby in a cat carrier. A ginger feline has got one up on his owner after they tried to trick him to get into his carrier. Okssi68/Getty Images

Getting your cat into a carrier can be a big challenge for owners. Long car journeys, trips to the vet, there are very few positive associations with the carrier so, like this owner, you've got to get creative.

If you're in the habit of hiding the carrier out of sight until you need to use it, it's likely that your cat knows something 'bad' is going to happen the moment you bring it out. You can acclimatize your pet to the carrier over time, according to advice website VetBabble, which offers the following steps:

At least two weeks before the trip, wash and dry the carrier, making sure it doesn't have any musty or chemical smells that your kitty might find offensive.

Place the carrier in plain sight, within her reach. Leave the door open.

Place a blanket, towel, or bed—preferably one that bears your cat's scent—inside the carrier to make it more inviting.

Place your kitty's favorite toys and treats inside the carrier.

Place her food and water dishes next to the carrier. As she becomes more comfortable with the carrier's presence, try moving her dishes inside.

These steps might help create a positive associations between your cat and the carrier, making trips to the vet a lot less stressful.

Users on TikTok have given the video more than 47,000 likes, with one writing: "Y'all gotta start using catnip man."

"Soon as I pull the carrier out my cats disappear," wrote another. "I just leave it out & open for a while so they can explore it. Spray it catnip spray, etc..," shared a third. One comment read: "Nah you gotta act like you don't want them and then when they have their guard down that's when you grab."

