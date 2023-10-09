Cat 'Living His Best Life' in Neighbor's Garden Sees Internet in Stitches

A video of a cat appearing to make himself at home in a neighbor's garden has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted two days ago from @magnus_the_orange, the TikTok account of an orange-haired cat, and has 121,000 views at the time of writing. The footage was captured in the U.K., according to the post.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "Me trying to get my cat in..." The camera peers over a wooden fence overlooking a garden space.

The message continues: "My cat living his best life in our neighbor's garden." The camera zooms in on a chair surrounded by plants where a ginger-haired cat is seen laying on it.

The cat appears relaxed with his belly up and legs sprawled in front. The top half of his body is slumped to one side, with his tail wagging.

When a feline is seen laying down, with its belly exposed, its body stretched out and mouth closed, these are the signs of a relaxed and happy cat, explains the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSCPA), the U.K.-based charity.

Luckily, the cat in the viral clip didn't wander off too far from his home. But allowing your cat to roam outdoors comes with various risks and safety hazards, warns an article for VCA, the animal hospital chain, written by veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg and other veterinary experts.

The VCA article explains: "Free-roaming cats risk life-threatening encounters with vehicles and predators. They may also bring home parasites such as fleas and ticks. While outdoors, a cat may be exposed to other cats, putting them at risk of being injured or contracting a chronic infectious disease such as feline leukemia, feline infectious peritonitis, or feline immunodeficiency virus.

"There are also concerns about the impact that cats have on wildlife, affecting songbird populations and other species that are important to the ecosystem."

There are ways to provide your cat with a safe outdoor experience, such as teaching them to walk on a leash and harness. Training should be done gradually and your cat should not be taken outdoors until they're completely comfortable walking indoors on a leash and harness, the VCA article advises.

Another option is to create a "catio"—an outdoor enclosure for your cat—within your backyard or another part of your home, the VCA suggests.

A caption shared with the viral post reads: "Bro is on vacation." According to later comments from the original poster, the cat appears to give "zero fluffs..." about his defiant behavior and the neighbor "loves him."

Several TikTok users were in stitches over the cat in the viral clip.

Todd Jacobs wrote: "He's not going anywhere for quite a while. He's extremely comfy beauty surrounded."

Coupon Cutie Canada said: "the tail wag says you're never gonna catch me."

Lulu noted: "The tail wag is: I hear you but I'm not coming come back later."

RaFi wrote: "The little traitor," and Elle said the cat must have been saying: "I'm fine here, thank you though."

