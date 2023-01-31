Emotional Moment Cat Is Reunited With Owner Days After Horrific Floods

A heart-warming video of a woman in New Zealand reuniting with her cat, who got lost in the recent floods in Auckland, has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, neonatal nurse Hannah Maree Carr can be seen picking up her cat from the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals three days after she went missing. The cat can be seen affectionately nuzzling in to Carr's neck, while the caption reads: "3 days after the Auckland floods, I got a call from the SPCA to say they had found my cat. Never thought this day would happen".

In a later comment, Carr described the rescued cat as: "The most affectionate and sweet girl ever! There were tears - she has always been the sweetest family member."

On Monday, the weather authority in New Zealand issues a red warning for heavy rain in Auckland and the nearby Northland region, the highest warning reserved for extreme weather events. Speaking to CNN, the MetService said: "Tuesday is the day we are most concerned about. We are really concerned for the areas north of Auckland. They seem to bear the brunt of the next heavy rainfall event."

January 27 was Auckland's wettest day on record, with an estimated 240 millimeters of rainfall (9.8 inches).

One user commented: "No because I've been crying thinking of all the animals that have died from this flood, the rabbits in hutches, dogs that get chained and tied up."

The SPCA published a news article Saturday with advice to pet owners in the affected areas.

"During an emergency" it said, "you need to make sure you and your family are safe; however, your animals are your responsibility too and this remains true even in the event of an emergency. Household plans should account for all members of the family and this includes your animals.

"If you need to evacuate you must take your pets with you. Remember if it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for them."

The SPCA suggests three essential steps to prepare for an emergency if you have a pet.

"Create an emergency household plan with the help of your family and friends that you can follow during an emergency. "Prepare a home survival kit: this should include provisions (up to five days) for your family including pets. "Prepare a get-away kit: this should include provisions for your pets and be portable, lightweight and stored in an easy to reach location for quick access."

