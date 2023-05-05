Cat Riding in Mini-Car Mocks Owner With Drive-By: 'One of Those Days'

A video of a cat ignoring her glum owner to ride around in a pink kiddie car has TikTok users in hysterics.

In the amusing clip, with 3.3 million views, cat owner Amy Moncrief is sitting at her kitchen table, looking despondently off-screen while sad music plays in the background.

Then, her cat Aurora comes speeding past in a mini pink wagon. "Blasting" stereo music as she rolls along, the tabby clearly cares little about her owner's fragile emotional state.

Photos of cat owner Amy Moncrief and her pet Aurora riding in a pink wagon. The tabby had bigger concerns than her owner's fragile emotional state, and the video has delighted 3.3 million TikTok users. @roro.cat

"When you're having one of those days and then your cat without a care in the world drives by," Moncrief wrote alongside the footage. It has received over 3 million views and more than 630,000 likes.

"Cats don't care if you are in a bad mood or having a bad day. They just keep living and expect you to wait on them hand and foot (or paw)," Moncrief, from Austin, Texas, told Newsweek.

Her husband adopted Aurora from the Austin Pets Alive! shelter as a surprise. Although the 11-year-old tabby is "notoriously grumpy," she can also be sweet and affectionate—when she's in the mood.

"She is the boss of the house, and she knows it," Moncrief said. "If she has other priorities for the day (like food or a nap), she's like, 'OK, but what can you do for ME?'"

The toy car belongs to the couple's 4-year-old daughter. However, Aurora is a big fan of the wagon and sits in it willingly.

A photo of the 11-year-old tabby Aurora at home. Her owner told Newsweek that the cat is "notoriously grumpy." @roro.cat

"if you know anything about cats, [you'll know] they love to sit on things that aren't theirs," Moncrief said. "I give her a little push, and she will stay on it and go for a ride."

Fellow pet owners could relate to Moncrief's struggle, with rocko_239 calling the clip: "ACCURATE."

"They always act up more on those days," agreed Lyss, while Chantelle posted: "They just be having zoomies around you whilst you're breaking down."

"Busting in the room when you're in deep thinking," commented elainebenesfromseinfeld.

"I feel like they are just straight up gaslighting us," wrote Indiana Jones.

"[She] said 'you"ll be alright, and I'll be back in a bit,'" posted Live your life.

"You're not being an emotional supportive caaat," wrote How Not to Draw, while Kendyll asked: "Where do I find the cat car? I need to know MEOW."

