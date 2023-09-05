Cat Who 'Loves' Making the Bed With Owner Every Day Delights Viewers

A video of a cat that appears to enjoy being used to "smooth the covers" of a bed has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Annika Becker (@annikabecker.fit on TikTok), who is a personal trainer based in Arizona, according to her TikTok profile. The video has had 2.3 million views.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "I did this to my cat one day after I made my bed and now he expects it every day."

The footage shows a woman holding a cat by the top half of his body and moving him across the bed, swiveling him from side to side and in a circle.

The attention-seeking behavior of the demanding cat in the latest clip may seem unusual because felines tend to be quite independent.

The findings of a September 2015 study in PLOS One were found to be "consistent with the view that adult cats are typically quite autonomous, even in their social relationships, and not necessarily dependent on others to provide a sense of security and safety."

However, a September 2019 study published in Current Biology found evidence that "cats display distinct attachment styles toward human caregivers."

"Research suggests we may be underestimating cats' socio-cognitive abilities," the study said. "Cats, like dogs, can be found living in social groups or solitarily, depending on early developmental factors, resource distribution, and lifetime experiences such as human interaction."

The cat in the latest viral clip is seen lying on a bed and looking up at the woman after being swirled around the bed. The woman laughs before repeating the action.

A caption shared with the post reads: "I love him so much."

The video has left many TikTokers in stitches.

Karlssss noted "the way he waits to do it again," to which the original poster replied: "the way I did this 4 times before I even recorded it too."

Melanie said: "Awe lol he loves it."

"Omg a perfect way to smooth the covers," TikTok user aman said, while Chelsea noted: "Mine also enjoys aggressive affection."

Jasmine G said the cat must have been thinking: "OH yeah, that cracked my back!"

