Cat's Side-Eye After Dog Drinks Her Water Delights Viewers: 'How Dare He'

A cat with "curtain bangs" has left the internet in stitches after a video of her side-eyeing her owner because their dog is sipping her water went viral on social media this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the pets' owner under the username Finnsjournal, the rescue cat can be seen giving her owner a "bombastic side-eye" after their dog approaches her bowl to drink. In reality, the water bowl used to belong to the dog, but the cat seized it after moving in.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When the dog dares to drink water from his water bowl even though you made it clear it's your water bowl now and he's not allowed." Followed by: "Ok but how dare he?"

According to a study by Italian scientists, published in the journal PLoS ONE, that questioned more than 1,270 pet owners who have a cat and a dog, or several of either or both, the two species can easily cohabitate.

The study shows that more than 64 percent of the cats and dogs living together also play together, 58 percent chased each other, and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other. They also found that usually, cats are more likely to attack dogs than vice versa.

About 58 percent of the cats and dogs slept next to each other at least sometimes. In 11 percent of cases, they always slept side by side, their owners said.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 262,200 views and 14,800 likes on TikTok.

One user, xaeas, commented: "Aww the way she's looking at you to do something about it." And Onlysummons said: "Looks like she has curtain bangs." PinkElastics added: "The long-suffering look."

Heather McNerney wrote: "I think we keep forgetting cats are in charge lol." And Kenneth joked: "Skibidibap incoming," while pinky said: "Literally my cat with my dog."

Another user, ChristinaTaylor, commented: "Usually dogs don't dare to do this even if they are 3x bigger than the cat. At least at our household, he doesn't dare to do this." And Bobo.momma added: "This is every day at my [home]."

