This Cat Is So Fat, He's an Attraction on Google Maps: '5 Stars'

If you're heading to Athens this summer, make sure you stop and visit the Greek capital's "chonkiest" tourist attraction.

A local street cat named Titan has made a name for himself with visitors, earning himself a pin on Google Maps.

"He seems to be a legend amongst tourists given the 27 reviews, all of which were 5-stars," Zach Adams told Newsweek.

From left: Titan the Greek street cat; his 5-star reviews on Google Maps. "He seems to be a legend amongst tourists given the 27 reviews, all of which were 5-stars," Zach Adams told Newsweek. Zach Adams

Adams, from Orlando, Florida, was on a two-week vacation earlier this month when his brother-in-law Andy spotted Titan on Google Maps. A 50-minute drive away from their hotel, the rotund feline was marked as a "tourist attraction."

"We decided that we were not leaving Athens until we found him," the 37-year-old said. Adams, his wife, Katie, sister-in-law Hannah, and Andy headed to Ragava Olive Grove, in Athens city center. It took them roughly 30 minutes to track Titan down, but they found him snoozing in the shade under some trees.

From left: Zach Adams and Titan the street cat. Unfortunately, the animal did not want to make friends with the tourist. Zach Adams

"He would only let us get within 5 feet or so," Adams said. "If we came too close, he would get up, waddle 5 feet away, and lay back down."

Titan appears to be well fed by the locals, who have also constructed shelters to help street cats escape the heat.

"He did not want to be a pet," Adams said. "I imagine being fat and covered in fur in 98-degree Fahrenheit weather would make anyone a bit cranky."

The group spent 15 minutes trying to make friends with Titan, before giving up and letting him go back to sleep.

From left: Kate from Florida and Titan the fat street cat. He didn't want to talk to the tourist, he just wanted to nap under his tree. Zach Adams

"He did not want to be bothered, but did let us take some photos," Adams said. "I would go back to Athens just to see him again."

He shared their find to Facebook's "This Cat is C H O N K Y" group, where cat lovers can share snaps of their plus-sized felines. Showing photos of Titan lounging in a range of positions, the pictures earned the fat cat even more fans.

Another photo of the dozing Athens street cat. Adams' post earned Titan even more fans online. Zach Adams

"He did not disappoint," wrote Adams alongside the post, which has received over 7,000 reactions.

"This is wonderful," commented Cheyenne Hazard.

"Absolute unit," posted Anthie Shulman.

"HE IS GLORIOUS!!!!!" wrote Laureen Little.

"How do we say heckin' chonk in Greek?!?" asked Cryo Mariena.

"Brb getting passport just so I can visit this LØRGE boi," commented Liza DelSignore.

"The idea of hundreds of people from this page all rushing to book flights to Greece to go pay honor to Titan is pretty heartwarming and hilarious," wrote Shane Cook.

"Please, even if one person from here does this, tell Titan we said hello and give him scritches."