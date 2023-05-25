Cat Steals Baby Rocker From Pregnant Owner: 'Thinks It's for Him'

One in four animal lovers considers their pet to be their "child," and Gabrielle Goulet's cat is willing to fight for that role.

The mom-to-be was thrilled to be gifted an automatic baby rocker, but seemingly not as much as her cat, Snow. The seven-year-old Turkish Angora claimed the chair for himself, happily rocking the time away.

"Snow thinks all the new baby stuff is for him," Goulet told Newsweek. "I had no clue that he would enjoy it as much as he did."

Snow decided the automatic baby rocker belonged to him. Many people treat their pets like children. @gabgouletox

Although it was supposed to be a present for Goulet's new baby, Snow was instantly fascinated by the automatic rocker, so Goulet helped him into the chair.

"He immediately fell asleep soaking up the sun," she said. "His face says it all."

She shared a clip of Snow lounging in his new favorite spot to TikTok. Hilariously soundtracked to rapper Tyga's Rack City, the funny footage has received over 13 million views.

"I never in a million years ever though this would go viral," she said. "My friends were texting me non-stop to update me."

Gabrielle Goulet adopted Snow as a kitten after the Turkish Angora was found abandoned at a farm. He loves the new baby rocker. @gabgouletox

The French country singer adopted Snow as a kitten after he was found abandoned at a farm.

"I immediately fell in love and took him in," she said. "He has the best little dog-like personality."

According to The Spruce Pets, Turkish Angoras are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities, making them a great family pet. However, they can also be incredibly needy. Turkish Angoras can demand lots of attention and playtime, and refuse to be left out of anything.

Until recently, Snow had been an only child. However, Goulet is expecting her first baby in June, so Snow is going to have to learn to share.

TikTok users found the video hilarious, with KG writing: "Chillin like a villain."

"Bet he drinkin' Fiji water too," said kmigz.

Until Snow has been an only child. He will be getting a human sibling in June. @gabgouletox

"He looked at you and said 'sup,'" joked Michael Touchard.

"Like he's paying some bills or something," commented leasliving.

"The music is perfect for this," said Lu.

"This is so cute he doesn't even know how baller he is," wrote Kiki.

"He's charging his solar panels for nighttime zoomies," suggested ahugesquirrel.

While sshann_nnanigans commented: "I want to be a spoiled cat in my next life."

