Cat Uses Dog's Paw as Head-Scratcher in Hilarious Clip: 'Forced Affection'

A cat using a dog's paw as a head-scratcher has had the internet in hysterics, with viewers dubbing the clip "priceless."

The funny footage was shared to TikTok by user Madeline LaMarsh (@madelinelamarsh), and shows her cat furiously rubbing its head against her dog Primrose's paw.

Primrose, who is a mix between a Bernese mountain dog and a Pyrenees, doesn't seem too concerned about being used as a scratching post. Lounging on the sofa with her paw hanging over the edge, she briefly gives the feline some side-eye before going back to chilling.

"This went on for a solid 15," LaMarsh wrote alongside the video, which has received over 980,000 views.

When cats rub their faces against items, also known as "bunting," they do it for a few reasons. According to greatpetcare.com, felines have several scent glands in their heads, which can be found around their mouth, neck, ears and chin.

When they rub against people or objects, it leaves their scent behind and essentially marking their territory. When cats "bunt" their human owners (or other animals), they are either showing affection or claiming this person as their own. They may also be trying to tell you something, especially if it's combined with headbutting or biting.

A cat that is rubbing against random items—such as toys or household furniture—is likely marking its territory. It could also be collecting information about this object, particularly if it's new, as bunting helps pick up scents as well as distribute them.

Animal lovers couldn't get enough of the hilarious duo, with the clip being liked more than 220,000 times.

"[That's] one way to get ur head scratched," commented Mish.

"Forced affection. My favorite kind," said Sharon Czako.

"Omg someone wants attention. Priceless," wrote Natalie Macfarlan208.

"The dog's eyebrows going up and down," said user926611617671 alongside the laughing emoji.

"When you want cuddles but they're not bothered," joked N.

Xoxomarysue called Primrose an "automatic petting system," while 2005 dubbed her a "pet yourself station."

"Doing the bare minimum," wrote Sarah Piha.

"You might have well played the whole video for 15 mins," commented neblleb11. "'Cause I watched it over and over again."

