Cat Learns How to Climb Over Balcony to Greet Neighbor Every Day—'Besties'

A ginger cat has delighted viewers on TikTok after figuring out how to climb onto a woman's balcony to say hello in a video with over 2.2 million views.

The caption reads, "The video that changed it all!!" as it is revealed that the scene in the video actually took place in May 2021. The text reads, "My neighbor's cat just learned how to climb over the wall to visit me. She comes every day."

In the video the ginger cat can be seen gingerly climbing around a balcony dividing wall to visit Katelyn Nassar from Carmel, California.

In another video, Nassar explained that she did not like cats before the ginger kitty started to visit, but after getting to know her neighbor's cat, she even considered getting one herself. "I'm obsessed with her, she's a queen," she said.

In another video, Nassar can be seen showing the cat a bridge her father built so it can safely climb onto her balcony, and a care package she bought for the cat when she left the apartment.

In an update, Nassar said that she had moved out of that apartment and bought a house with her husband. They now own a dog called Rolo.

Cats or Dogs?

Why some people like cats more than dogs and vice versa is an age-old debate that has become something of a social phenomenon, with many people believing that having a preference can shed light on someone's personality.

A University of Texas study, "Personalities of Self-Identified 'Dog People' and 'Cat People,'" found that dog people score higher on "extraversion, agreeableness and conscientiousness, but lower on neuroticism and openness" than cat people.

These results were backed up by another study by the university which found that self-identified dog people were 11 percent more conscientious that cat people, and that they are "self-disciplined, have a strong sense of duty, and tend to be planners."

The study found that nearly half of those questioned identified as dog people, and only 12 percent said they preferred cats. Almost a quarter of the group said they liked both equally and 15 percent of people said they don't like either.

