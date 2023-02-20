Cat's Way of Telling Owners When He's Stuck in the Pantry Delights Viewers

A cat named Binx has delighted viewers after a video of his clever signal to let his mom know he's stuck in the pantry again went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username Mrs._medina, shows the closed pantry with Binx stuck inside. He starts hitting the door stopper to make noise, to alert his owners that he is trapped within.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that explains: "Sometimes, we close the pantry door without realizing that our cat was in there. This is how he lets us know that he's stuck." Another reads: "My silly boy!"

For many Americans, pets are rather a big part of the family. According to a survey carried out by YouGov in May 2022, about one in 10 pet owners in the U.S. considers their pets a part of the family.

Over 51 percent of those with dogs, and 43 percent of those with cats, consider themselves their pet's parent when asked to select from a list of relationship descriptors. And 14 percent of cat owners identify as their pets' servants instead.

The TikTok video of Binx quickly gained popularity on the platform, where it has so far received more than 2.9 million views and 583,200 likes.

One user, Britney Maharaj, commented: "Omg he's beautiful." And Thespiane posted: "That is the prettiest black cat I have ever seen."

Cat Lover wrote: "At least he is a smart cat and knows how to inform you he is stuck in pantry. Pretty Kitty btw."

Carlita Lou posted: "let me alert my mother that she has locked me in the Pantry YET AGAIN!" And Galway_Grl commented: "He's so handsome and a genius!" Lovedbykeiki added: "So cute. Door stopper doorbell."

Another user, Stephanie Levy, commented: "My cat just yells until we let her out Lmao." And Roux wrote: "Our ginger girl does the same thing...and then calls in this tiny haunting meow." And hippiygypsiy added: "I bet he [sneaks] in there just so he can do that too."

Reshmisingh2630 wrote: "he's like it's not funny.....what u laughing at." And KeyLimeShy commented: "My cat likes to ram his body against the door so it sounds like someone's banging on it."

Newsweek reached out to Mrs._medina for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.