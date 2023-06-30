Cat Wears Slippers at the Same Time as Owner in Hilarious Clip: 'Cozy'

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing a video of her pet wearing her slippers at the time she's wearing them, refusing to let go of the warm fur boots.

The post was shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the cat's owner, under the username @zeroandollie. In it, the defiant cat can be seen loafing on top of his owner's leg, watching TV, stretching his paws all the way to her fur slippers, and wearing them while she still has them on. The video has received more than 275,000 views.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "My cat likes when we wear my slippers at the same time." It is followed by: "He likes being cozy, k?"

A cat sits near feet with slippers on a sofa. A feline wearing his owners' pair at the same time as her has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

There are multiple reasons why cats love their owners' shoes and slippers so much, according to pet-wellness experts at Rover. It may be because they want to mark their territory. Cats have pheromones all over their body and by rubbing themselves among your belongings, they mark their boundaries.

Another reason could be that your pet is interested in the smell of your shoes. Cats are interested in everything that smells like their owners, even the scent of feet. Your shoes are also a comfortable place for them to sleep, and a fun place if they have laces.

Although this behavior is not usually cause for concern, sometimes a cat might gravitate toward their owners' shoes when they want attention, or when they are bored.

"If your cat keeps chewing or playing with your shoes, they might be bored," the Rover website says. "So, if your kitty can't stop chewing on your shoes, you may want to provide some better outlets for play, including puzzle toys or other interactive activities. If they're not getting it from appropriate sources, cats will often turn to shoes as a boredom-buster."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 52,000 likes on the platform.

One user, judaseliot, commented: "YOUR slippers? I think you mean OUR slippers." And KitmaeKitty (& Kevin) wrote: "He knows how to keep his beans warm." CeeCee95 added: "He needs his own."

Born_Nothing posted: "He's trying to tell you to get him a pair." And Caz wrote: "They do look cozy though." User gymnastics.tmbl<3 added: "love it, same thing with my cat."

User1028659016 commented: "This is the cutest video ever." Alba added: "your slippers? you mean his slippers."

