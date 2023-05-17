Funny

Cat Yells at Owner From Carrier After Vet Trip: 'Cursed Out'

A cat owner was "cursed out" by his pet after taking him to the vet to be neutered.

TikToker Ali (@justmeandmykitten) had to endure a noisy ride back from the animal hospital, with his cat, Bagel, yowling the whole way home.

"He's very vocal in the car," Ali told Newsweek. "He doesn't [always] meow, he usually squeaks."

In the funny footage, the 6-month-old British shorthair is seen fidgeting in his carrier. Determined to express his disgruntlement, he meows angrily at his owner sitting in the front seat.

Bagel the Cat in his Carrier
A disgruntled Bagel was very vocal on the car ride home after being neutered at the veterinarian's office. @justmeandmykitten

"I know," Ali replies to Bagel, who continues to yell. "They took your b**** off?" he asks, to which Bagel replies with another unhappy squeak.

"What?" says an exasperated Ali as Bagel persists with his warbling. "I'm sorry," Ali shouts. "What? I know."

The amusing exchange won Bagel new fans online, with the video receiving over 400,000 views in just 24 hours.

Bagel lives with Ali and his feline sibling, Cheese, in Dubai. Ali recently adopted the kitten from a local animal foster parent, who rescues cats in exchange for food donations for the animals.

"He recently started to be vocal," Ali said about Bagel. "He lets me know if he's hungry or if he wants to use the litter. He'll effortlessly let out a tiny squeak if I say, 'What do you want?'"

Bagel the British Shorthair kitten
Bagel lives in Dubai with his owner, Ali, and feline brother, Cheese. @justmeandmykitten

Recently, it was time for Bagel to be neutered. Male felines should be neutered at around 4 months, according to the International Cat Car website. Neutering them helps to prevent unwanted pregnancies and overbreeding. This is especially important in areas such as the United Arab Emirates, which has a rapidly growing stray cat population.

Ali said that Bagel is not a fan of his cat carrier even at the best of times but was especially vexed during this car ride. He said he is glad that Bagel doesn't know the operation was his idea—otherwise, the cat would "curse him out" even more.

"But as soon as I opened the carrier when I got home he just walked like nothing even happened," Ali said.

TikTokers found Bagel's furious meowing hilarious, with Sanctus writing: "#justiceforbagel."

"Poor baby," said Aiman.

"Translation 'I want my [b****] back," wrote EmpressRih.

"I can hear him say 'why,'" said :D.

"He will never forgive us for this," commented @roboknight5270.

"He's like "you're next,'" joked ella jaymes.

Che Canada said, "Bagel deserves a bagel after that."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

