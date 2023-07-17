Funny

Cat's Appearance After Emerging From Cellar Shocks Owner: 'Spooky'

A black cat is Halloween-ready after sneaking into its owner's cellar, with the "spooky" feline leaving the internet in stitches.

In the hilarious clip shared to TikTok by user Ness (@nessox1988), her cat is standing in her kitchen after just returning from a trip through the cellar door. Its fur is coated in dust, but it's not until Ness zooms in on its face that the extent of its exploration is revealed.

The furbaby's face is completely covered by cobwebs, almost like it's wearing a veil. Still, the feline doesn't seem too concerned, looking up at its owner briefly before wandering off.

"When your cat emerges from the cellar," Ness captioned the funny footage, alongside several laughing emojis.

Cat poking its head from behind door
A stock photo of a black cat poking its head from behind a wooden door. luckat/iStock/Getty Images Plus

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the dust-coated explorer, dubbing it "Halloweenie kitty" and "spider cat."

Despite their cuteness, black cats have long been associated with all things spooky. According to History.com, it was the Ancient Greeks who first linked cats to witchcraft, with the goddess of magic, sorcery and the moon having a cat as a familiar.

It wasn't until the 13th century that black cats became connected to the Devil, with Pope Gregory IX dubbing them "an incarnation of Satan," while colonial Americans supposedly believed that witches would shapeshift as black cats and linked them to a range of superstitions. Over time, black cats have become a Halloween staple, even popping up in early horror films from the 1930s.

@nessox1988

#funny #cat #spiderwebs #animals

♬ Sneaky Snitch - Kevin MacLeod

TikTokers found the "spooky kitty's" cellar adventure hysterical, with the clip receiving 3.5 million views and over 440,000 likes.

"Awww, ghost cat," commented honey.

"How long was he down there?" asked Charlotte.

"The webs around the whiskers is killing [me]," said Jessica Garcia.

"The gasp i made," wrote TinyArson.

"He's like 'yup this is my life now' which is so relatable," commented Im_just_here365.

"Just getting a jump start on Halloween!" said DeadlyCYNz.

"They're just in the spooky mood early," agreed Mar.

"Looks like one of those nets that cover the face of brides at weddings," joked Swainshimmer.

"He swept for you, say thank you," said Nessabear.

Another user compared Ness' cat to a robotic vacuum cleaner.

"It's like having a roomba, but spicier," wrote Thisismyname.

While Lisa commented: "Someone had quite the hunting adventure."

Newsweek reached out to @nessox1988 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

