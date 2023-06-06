Cat's Hilarious Reaction to New Kitten Caught on Camera: 'The Side Eye'

A cat "adjusting" to its owner's new kitten is making the internet chuckle, with the feline giving some serious side eye.

In the funny footage shared by TikToker Kaitlyn (@k8lynbic), an adult tabby cat called Bear can be seen lounging on the back of the sofa. That is, until his relaxation time is interrupted by something off screen, which is revealed to be a tiny kitten climbing on the other end of the couch.

With a disgruntled expression on his face, Bear glares at the newcomer as it stomps all over a nearby end table.

A stock photo of a shocked and annoyed tabby cat.

Captioning Bear's thoughts, a voiceover says: "If you couldn't tell by my face, I am p***** cause this f****** thing showed up [at] my house last night."

He then turns to the camera, while the voiceover declares "Yeah, I'm looking at you mom.

"What the f*** is this?" he continues, as the black and white furbaby explores its new home.

"Introducing Moo Moo, our new baby. Bear is adjusting," Kaitlyn wrote alongside the post, which has received 3.4 million views.

Although they're known for being aloof, felines are known as "family-orientated creatures" who will live happily with a littermate or other relatives, says VCA Animal Hospitals, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

However, introducing an adult cat to another feline can be a challenge. It can take anything from weeks to years for two non-related cats to bond or even tolerate each other, which is why owners should consider adding another cat to the family carefully.

That doesn't mean adopting a kitten or an extra cat is a bad idea, but owners need to consider their pet's temperament and have a proper plan for introducing the new arrival into their home.

Since Bear's reaction to Moo Moo went viral, Kaitlyn has shared updates on the pair's progress. In the latest clip, shared on June 5, Bear appears to be tolerating his presence, looking out of the window while Moo attacks his tail.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of Bear's initial reaction to his new sibling, with charlottemuller95 calling the clip "hilarious."

"The side eye!!!!" said ProductGuru. "MY HOUSE," joked Chi.

"That was my cat 9 yrs ago," commented Amy. "Still has that look every time he sees her."

