Funny

Hysterical Clip Shows Cat's Instant Regret After Running Out Into Hailstorm

By
Funny Cats Pets Animals TikTok

A cat's instant regret after running out into a hailstorm is making TikTokers chuckle.

In a hilarious clip shared by @revengelis, her cat Milo dashes out the front door straight into the pouring rain. However, it's only a matter of seconds before the tabby comes darting back—complete with bushy tail and panicked expression on his face.

"Milo's attempt to run away didn't go so well," she wrote alongside the footage, which has received 5 million views and more than 1 million likes.

A soaked black kitten
This stock photo shows a soaked black kitten being held by its owner. Milo the cat appeared to regret his ill-advised escape attempt in a viral TikTok video. gutaper/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Is It Safe to Let Your Cat Out in a Storm?

It's common knowledge that most domestic cats hate water. Since hailstones are basically just frozen water, it's no surprise they aren't fans.

But what if your stubborn outdoor cat is insisting on going outside during a storm? Is it safe to let them?

According to Pets4Homes, it's a bad idea as it's normal for felines to be afraid of thunderstorms, with loud noises the fourth most common fear in cats.

Thunderstorms can trigger a "flight" response in cats, and they will often seek out a small, sheltered spot to hide. Owners should allow their pet to do this, as it can help them to remain calm until the storm passes.

@revengelis

Was trying to get a video of the hail storm today, got this gem instead 😂 Milo said NEVERMIND real fast #cats #texasstorm #texasstorm2023 #catsoftiktok #funny

♬ nhạc nền - user48485756438

Owners should also try and keep their cats inside during bad weather. If they're indoors, you'll know they're safe and secure, instead of being stuck outside in a potentially risky situation.

However, owners can't always predict when the weather will turn. Fortunately, a cat caught outside in a storm will usually hide until it ends and make their own way home. Nevertheless, if they're gone for much longer than usual, you can rattle their bowl, call their name or give other sound cues to lure them out.

'The Waddle of Shame'

TikTokers got a good laugh out of Milo's misadventure, with one called Jamie writing: "The hail knocked some sense into him."

"He must've felt so embarrassed after that," agreed Loba_Simp445.

"That'll give him enough PTSD for about 1 business day," joked SunnyDee.

"Milo is me wanting to be an adult and me after becoming an adult," wrote Sofia.

"Went from 'Freedom!' to 'Never mind...' real quick," commented Mar Gon.

Lilija dubbed Milo's comeback "The waddle of shame," while Cappy called it the "Shortest escape in history."

"[This is the] reason why you don't just leave the door wide open like that," said MissAllie, to which Revengelis replied: "Two lessons were learned this day."

Newsweek has reached out to @revengelis for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC