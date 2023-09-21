Cats Left in Carrier Outside Shelter With 'Heartbreaking' Note

Social-media users have cried for two cats that were left outside a shelter in North Carolina with a handwritten note.

Left in the shade of the play yard at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, the two cat carriers had a note on them.

Handwritten, the heartbreaking message read: "My name is baby, my mom can't take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister our next home. Thank you." Staff at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue renamed the two cats Junebug and Magpie, and estimated their ages at around 3 and 5 years old.

Clockwise from left: Junebug; the message that was left; and Magpie. The cats were left at the shelter in Asheville, North Carolina, with a heartbreaking note from their owner. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

There were few clues about how the two cats had been left at the shelter. Brooke Fornea, director of marketing at the shelter, told Newsweek: "Usually—and not saying this is the case here—when animals are left this way, it is due to domestic violence or some emergency. They left them just before our staff arrived and left them in a fenced area under a shade structure so they would be easily found."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with the same month in 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Sadly, the shelter spokesman in North Carolina said that occurrences of pets being handed over to its staff have increased recently.

Fornea said: "It is becoming more and more common with people suffering financially. We are seeing more people who have lost their housing and are living in their car with their animals. With winter around the corner, they are surrendering their animals to us because it is the kindest thing for the pet."

Earlier this month, a rescue staff made a plea after revealing that more than 250 dogs are facing euthanasia due to severe overcrowding at a Georgia animal shelter. A spokesperson said: "This is the highest number of animals we've ever had in our shelter and we are in desperate need of help."

"It is very heartbreaking," the spokesperson added. "And not something people want to do, very much a last resort. When people are suffering, animals suffer too."

The shelter shared Junebug and Magpie's story on its Facebook page. The post read: "To the person who left them... They are safe with us, and thank you for trusting us with your cats you so clearly loved; we understand you didn't have another choice, and we hope you are ok."

"Thank you for using compassion instead of judgment. I'm glad these sweet babies will have a chance with a new family," wrote Facebook user Analicia Ashe McGaw.

Tiffany Parrott commented: "Poor kitties, I'm sure they're confused. And their poor human, having to give them up. At least they're safe and cared for now."

"I'm sure the owner loved them enough to make the heart-breaking choice to take them where they would be safe. Sending good wishes that this story has a happy next chapter," posted Lisa Ann.

However, good news appears to be just around the corner for Junebug and Magpie. The cats are set to meet a handful of potential adopters in the coming days and will be adopted together as they are a bonded pair.

