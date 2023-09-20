Cat's Reaction to Owner Returning From Vacation Delights Internet

One cat's reaction to seeing his owner again after five days apart has melted hearts.

In a video shared online, the owner who wished to remain anonymous, showed thousands of Reddit users Cinnamon's adorable reaction to being reunited.

Two years old, the ginger cat appeared thrilled to see his owner after some time apart—purring and craving pets and attention.

While some doubt if cats love their owners, there is evidence that our cats miss us while we're away.

These pictures show Cinnamon's reaction to his owner returning after five days away.

"Look at your cat's reaction when you've separated for an extended period of time," cat behavior consultant Joey Lusvardi previously told Newsweek.

"If you've gone for a few days and your cat goes wild with excitement to see you but isn't nearly as excited to see others, chances are, you can pick out who the favorite is," Lusvardi said.

The love language of cats isn't always as straightforward as we might like it to be—they don't greet us with an excited wagging tail like our canine friends and may even appear nonchalant.

Despite this, some cats, like Cinnamon, are known to be thrilled to see their human again after an extended time apart.

Cinnamon's owner, who lives in Turkey, told Newsweek: "He does do it when he misses me a lot. He grabs my hand with both paws."

Another cat gained viral attention earlier this month with his heartbreaking reaction to his owners' departure for a vacation.

Just 10 minutes after leaving, Pawl's owners checked their home cameras to see the heartbreaking site of him trudging sadly around his home, wailing and meowing.

"Instant heartbreak. Almost turned the car around to take Pawl with us," the owner said alongside the TikTok video.

Cinnamon's response to being reunited with his owner gained lots of attention online—and more than 10,000 upvotes—after being shared on Reddit's popular r/aww subreddit.

Many owners shared their experiences of a pet's reaction to them returning after some time away.

IvysMama89 wrote: "My current cat gets like this too if it's been a couple days or more. Him using his paw to pull your paw in for pets is so sweet. Just shows how much they need our love."

Similarly, Unlikely-Patience122 wrote: "We left for three weeks this summer, and one of my dudes was so so happy I was home. He'd then fall asleep, forget I was home, wake up, and then see me again 'for the first time' and run over meowing with joy. This lasted two days and was so damn sweet."

