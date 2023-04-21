Cat's Reaction to Vet's Unusual Methods Has Internet in Stitches—'His Face'

The moment a cat was spun around in a chair to force him to be sick has left the internet in stitches.

Veterinarian and CEO/founder of Wellnergy Pets Dr. Zonram Liao posted the video from his veterinary office after a cat was brought into his clinic because he had consumed a lily.

Many plants are toxic to cats, but lilies are particularly dangerous. Every part of the plant from the stem to the bulb and even the pollen can cause a reaction that can result in death.

"Lily toxicity is lethal to cats. Cats can actually suffer life threatening kidney failure just from ingesting the leaves, petals, pollen, or even water from a vase containing cut lilies," Zonram Liao told Newsweek.

The cat has left the internet in stitches after it had to be spun in an office chair in order to help it throw up.

He warned that signs of lily toxicity in cats include:

Vomiting, lethargy, drooling, and loss of appetite

Increased drinking and urination, initially after ingestion, from kidney damage (in the first 12-24 hours)

No urination at all later as complete kidney failure comes into play (36-72 hours later)

If you think your cat has ingested a toxic substance it is important to seek veterinary care as soon as possible. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) also runs a 24/7 poison control center hotline for pet owners at 1-888-426-4435.

The cat in the video was just fine after being cared for by Liao and his team. But the method to get his body to reject the toxic substance left the internet in stitches.

"It's pretty difficult to make cats vomit in general, and so in this case, the cat didn't vomit with an injection alone—so spinning the cat can help cats vomit in these cases," said Liao. "Luckily for us, it worked well for us here."

In thousands of comments, internet users manifested their surprise at the method.

"I feel like you could put him on a really nice rug, and he would puke immediately," joked one commenter. Another said: "His face lol but I hope he feels better soon!"

After the unorthodox method, the cat was much better. "Our little one vomited up the lilies it ate, and after checking bloodwork and a day of hospitalization, all was well," said Liao.

Cases like this are extremely common. "Especially around Easter or Valentine's Day," said Liao. "When people are buying and bringing home flowers for their loved ones."

He stressed the importance of researching any plants that you bring into a home where pets live.

"Definitely do your homework before buying and flowers or plants home into households with pets," said the vet. "There are great resources out there, such as the ASPCA poison control website, where you can look up which plants and flowers may be toxic to your pet."

Newsweek has also compiled a list of plants that can be toxic to cats.

