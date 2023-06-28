Don't Miss Cat's 'Temper Tantrum' When Dad Doesn't Come Home on Time

A cat's epic tantrum over his dad's tardiness has gone viral, with the feline meowing for roughly "two hours."

Not understanding that his favorite human was out of town for a work trip, Banana the cat sat by his owners' front door patiently waiting for his dad, Nick Gallagher, to come home.

"Nick is normally home around 7:00 p.m., so by 8:30 p.m. I heard the most pitiful cries," Banana's owner Sarah Morris, from Lakeland, Florida, told Newsweek.

"You can tell that Nick is his favorite human because of how he greets him."

Banana was unamused that his dad didn't return home as expected. Sarah Morris/@_bananathecat

As soon as Banana hears Gallagher's key in the lock, the orange tabby will run over to the door. He then begs his dad to give him "uppies"—where Banana extends his front paws on Gallagher's legs as high as he can, waiting to be lifted.

"He could stay in Nick's arms for hours," Morris said. "While when I come through the door, he waits for me to come over and say hello."

Banana's viral tantrum took place in April this year while Gallagher, a maintenance technician for Progressive, was in Miami helping to clean up after the flooding. Every night Banana would wait by the door for him, throwing a fit when his dad didn't turn up as expected.

"He meowed for about two hours," Morris said. "It was a mixture high and low cries and meows. Not being dramatic, but it was almost heartbreaking to hear."

Despite being hesitant to get a cat, Gallagher and Banana are now best friends. Sarah Morris/@_bananathecat

Morris filmed Banana's reaction and shared the funny footage to TikTok, alongside the caption: "Enjoy my cat throwing a temper tantrum because his favorite human didn't come home."

The clip has since received almost 400,000 views and over 30,000 likes from fellow animal lovers.

"You can hear me trying to explain to him the situation in the video," she said.

The couple, both 34, adopted Banana in June 2018 from a local cat rescuer, after he was found all alone after a storm. At first, Gallagher was reluctant to get a cat, considering himself more of a "dog person."

Initially, Banana was a "mommy's boy" who wouldn't leave Morris's side. But after she left for a six-week work trip, Gallagher and Banana became best friends.

"Both of their normal routines changed, and they really had to rely on each other," she said. "This created such a tight bond between the two."

Morris and Gallagher adopted Banana after he was found alone in a storm in 2018. Sarah Morris/@_bananathecat

Morris believes that Banana considers her the "spare human," as he'll cuddle her and give her attention—but would still choose Gallagher if given the option.

"He treats me like I'm basically there to do the essential things to take care of him and that's okay," she said.

"I respect this behavior and know the dynamics of our relationship are different."

In the mornings, Banana will climb in bed and cuddle with Gallagher for 20 minutes before his automatic feeder alert sounds and it's breakfast time. As Banana is a house cat, Gallagher spends time in the mornings and evenings playing with him to make sure he doesn't get bored.

"Nick is such an important part of his routine, so without him there he didn't get the same experience," Morris said.

Morris said that Banana "could stay in Nick's arms for hours." Sarah Morris/@_bananathecat

Fellow cat owners could relate, with user28985490222 commenting: "Awww, he got left with the spare human."

"Poor banana boy wants his papa," said Diddycat.

"Welp, looks like dad is gonna need to quit his job indefinitely. #StandWithBanana," wrote johnnydoctor.

"No more work trips!!" agreed Kristy Joy.

"My partner went on a four-month deployment and this was the scene," commented elizabeth_ilona27.

"My cat goes to my front door when my bf leaves and screams for 30 minutes," said lexrenae1. "Like girllllll that is not your man!!!"

"My cat that I brought into the relationship stomps her feets when I tell her dad won't be home for a while," wrote techybark36.

While rig called Banana's behavior a "green flag" for their relationship.

"The greenest flag," he said. "Cat approved. Lock that down fam."

