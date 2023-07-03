Delight At Cavapoo in 'Full Blown Relationship' With Girl Dog Next Door

A pet owner has revealed that her Cavapoo is dating the girl dog next door—and it's every bit as adorable as it sounds.

Love comes in all shapes and sizes. For Theo the dog it's in the shape of fellow Cavapoo, Coco, who just happens to live next door.

Their blossoming relationship was first revealed by owner Kelli Hall from Irvine, California, who took to TikTok to share a clip of Theo waiting patiently for Coco to come out of her apartment for their date together.

According to an onscreen caption, the pooch pair is in a "full-blown relationship" and every night Theo waits outside Coco's door for their "nightly play date" and even "gets worried if she takes too long to come out and play."

Two dogs standing side by side. An adorable pair of pet pooches are melting hearts on social media. BiancaGrueneberg/Getty

Though the idea of romantic love may be a little too complex for dogs, research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2014 found that dogs' brains release oxytocin, the so-called "love hormone" during positive interactions with human and dog partners.

Oxytocin helps in the establishment of social bonds between humans and also canines. There's clearly a close connection between these two canines. Further proof of this can be found in another video posted by Hall, provided to her by Coco's owner, which shows the black Cavapoo looking out the window, searching for Theo. Watch it here.

When she spots him, she runs over to the door, seemingly eager to be let out to go and see him. Speaking in an interview with the Sacramento Bee, Hall admitted it was "love at first sight" for the canine pair.

"They met on a walk in January or February and were instantly super connected," she said. "They were instantly drawn to each other, basically infatuated with each other."

According to Hall, they have now worked out a system whereby the two dogs get to see each other twice a day—once in the afternoon and another time in the evening—but even that's not enough for Theo.

"About 15 minutes before we're supposed to meet up, Theo starts pacing," Hall said. "If you even say her name, he perks up, whines, and barks." In fact, their relationship has progressed so much so that Coco often comes over to Theo's while her owner is at work and Theo "usually sleeps over" at Coco's when his human parents are away.

The blossoming bond is the source of much discussion on social media and a little jealousy to boot. Commenting on the video of Theo waiting outside Coco's apartment, which has been watched over 5 million times, one viewer said: "This dog makes more of an effort than 90 percent of men I've dated." Watch the video here.

Another wrote: "Great. Now I'm jealous of dogs," with a third adding: "These dogs have a better relationship than me." Elsewhere, one viewer said it was a "way better love story than Twilight," while another wrote: "Why am I crying."

