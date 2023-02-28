Owner Reveals Cavapoo's Special Skill: 'The One, the Only, Spiderdog'

An adorable and unusual video of a Cavapoo, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle mix, getting stuck in a sliding door has gone viral on TikTok with over a million views.

In the video, Peeko the toy Cavapoo, based in Queensland, Australia, can be seen climbing up the mesh between two sliding patio doors as the caption reads, "The one, the only, Spiderdog."

"You're probably wondering how I ended up like this," said one user, as another wrote, "i really never thought they can climb like this hehe."

In another video, Peeko's owner explains that she has been diagnosed with anorexia after significant weight loss.

One user commented, "My 19-week-old cavapoo barely eats. It's very common in this breed. We just ordered farmer's dog to try because it's human grade. I have to currently hand feed her. I am in a cavapoo group on Facebook and it's sooo common for this breed to go days without eating."

Peeko's owner responded, "Yes it's weird! I think their concern with her is that she's got so skinny!...to the point of being underweight."

Some users were confused by the diagnosis of anorexia, with one user saying, "This is insulting," while another commented, "Do people not understand that there's a difference between medical term anorexia and mental illness anorexia?"

Veterinary experts VCA Hospitals define anorexia in dogs as "a decrease or loss of appetite in food. While hunger is physically driven, appetite is mentally driven."

There are two types of anorexia in dogs, true and pseudo, VCA Hospitals reports, and both result in a decreased food intake. The veterinary experts state that dogs with pseudo-anorexia will want to eat, and are hungry, but are unable to "because of difficulty picking up, chewing, or swallowing food or some other cause."

There could be many reasons why a dog may develop pseudo-anorexia, according VCA Hospitals including but not limited to:

Stomatitis, gingivitis, or esophagitis; inflammation and pain within the tissues of the mouth and throat.

Salivary gland disease.

Pain anywhere in the body. Chronic pain is very distracting and may interfere with appetite or with the dog's ability to reach his food and water dishes on the floor if, for instance, he is dealing with back pain.

VCA Hospitals cite some reasons a dog may develop true anorexia including an immune system imbalance or disease, high environmental temperature, or systemic disease which could involve an infection or an organ system dysfunction, like diabetes or kidney disease.

If you notice your dog is eating less or not at all, the first step is to take them to the vet to eliminate some of the more serious reasons including cancers, pain or organ failure. They will help identify possible causes and recommend what action to take, but VCA Hospitals also recommend these first steps:

Adding a canned formulation to the diet.

Heating food to approximately body temperature (~100°F).

Adding a bit of low-sodium chicken, vegetable, or beef broth for flavor enhancement.

Temporarily preparing a home cooked diet with guidance from your veterinarian as to appropriate recipes.

Newsweek has reached out to @lifeofpeeko for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.