CCTV Captures Car Door Mysteriously Opening by Itself, Internet Is Stunned

A social media video captivated audiences after it appeared to show a car door opening all by itself. The unusual video, which its poster @OrchidStudioTX implies was filmed unexpectedly, has drawn in over 3.4 million views since it was first shared to TikTok on April 30.

The viral clip has spooked millions of online viewers with its close-up capture of an inexplicable event, where the interior locks are shown moving even though the car seats are allegedly empty before the door swings wide open. Audiences on TikTok are never given an explanation for how and why the car door was able to open and extend outwards all by itself, and they are not given a hint at what may have happened next.

The video had been captioned: "Be right back, just hanging out with my [ghost] neighbor."

The creepy clip had been uploaded to the platform by a Houston-based stationary entrepreneur who turned away from posting her usual business-related content to share the bizarre incident with the world. Over 51,000 TikTok users have liked the video to date, while the comments section under the post has been deactivated.

Why Do Some People Believe In Ghosts?

Paranormal sightings are classed as incidents or perceptions that occur or reoccur without any scientific meaning or logical explanation, and that are ultimately left unsolved. Due to their cryptic nature, paranormal happenings have many times been the subject or marvel of films, books, and stories that have gripped the public for generations with their mystery.

Activities like ghost hunts and haunted house tours also continue to attract crowds interested in all things paranormal. For years, bizarre cases like that of the 1977 Enfield Poltergeist, where two teenage sisters reported items and themselves levitating unpredictably in their London home, have captured the public's interest.

According to Dr. Frank McAndrew's article "Why Some People See Ghosts While Others Never Do" in Psychology Today, an individual's cognitive style and pattern is what primes them to be more or less susceptible to believing in the paranormal than the rest of the population.

"Your personality and your cognitive style are good predictors of embracing paranormal beliefs," McAndrew said.

ghost
A stock image of a ghost. The mysterious video appears to capture a 'ghost' unlocking and opening a car door. Getty Images

"Cognitive style is not the same thing as intelligence. Highly intelligent people can differ from each other when it comes to their preferred style for solving problems and deciding what is true and what is not.

"There have been many different models for understanding cognitive style. The cognitive style difference that matters most [when discussing beliefs in the supernatural] is that between individuals who typically employ an intuitive as opposed to an analytic approach to understanding the world around them," the organization added.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @OrchidStudioTX for comment via Instagram, but it's certainly not the first time something from the paranormal realm nabbed audiences worldwide.

A clip of a ghostly figure seemingly walking up a hill and straight to a bonfire left readers with chills.

One motorcyclist stopped to help a dog on the road, but after he turned away for a few moments to look up and down the highway, the dog seemingly disappeared, confusing the motorist and viewers.

And one woman who slept in the house that inspired The Conjuring movie told Newsweek what she experienced.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.

