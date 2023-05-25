CCTV Captures Heartwarming Moment Between a Cop and Family Cat on Porch

A cat has melted hearts online after a clip of him having a heartwarming moment with an officer while out strolling around his owner's porch went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Monday by Tayamaree2 and has received over 300,000 views. The Birman cat can be seen going up to a police officer who got on the porch to check on him after he heard the pet meowing loudly. The cat let the cop give him loads of cuddles before the officer knocked on the owner's door so that the animal could be let back into the house.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "With everything going on in the world here's a bitta joy to bring to ya day. Little guy was wanted for questioning for being so cuteee."

Stock image of a tabby kitten enjoying being petted. A video of a cat enjoying pets from a police officer has delighted viewers. Getty Images

While some cats like being petted and cuddled by humans, others are more reserved and don't really react well to human contact. So how do you know when it's fine to pet your cat? There are some signals from your cat that you should look out for.

If you're trying to pet your cat and it moves away or tries to bite you, it doesn't mean that the feline hates you, according to animal-wellness experts at Hill's Pets. The cat may not like being petted in that specific area of its body, or at that specific time.

Most cats enjoy being petted in places like their head, chin, and neck, and many don't really like being touched in sensitive areas such as their tails or bellies. Some cats may not enjoy being touched at all, and that mostly depends on whether or not they were socialized to human contact as kittens. Their breed also matters. Siamese and Ragdoll breeds are very affectionate, and they love playing, often demanding your attention.

Other factors to take into consideration when stroking your cat are, according to U.K. pet shelter Battersea: the intensity of your touch, whether the feline likes gentle tickles or vigorous strokes; the frequency, whether it likes being petted every time you see it or just once a day; and the duration of your interaction.

The video with the cat and the police officer quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 20,000 likes.

Newsweek reached out to Tayamaree2 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.