CCTV Captures Neighbor Red-Handed Appearing To Steal Family's Garden Plant

A suspected plant thief has been caught red-handed appearing to steal a neighbor's bush, with the alleged crime making the local news in the victim's native Brazil.

The security footage was shared to Reddit's Mildly Infuriating forum by u/jhoujhou96 on May 28, and begins with their neighbor stealthily approaching a Bougainvillea bush planted in a patch of grass at the front of the victim's house.

After looking around to check that no one is watching, the woman slowly crouches down towards the plant and pulls it out of the ground. It takes a few tugs to remove it, but once the bush is free the neighbor quickly departs.

Security camera stills show a neighbor approaching a plant. She was spotted pulling up the Bougainvillea and then leaving the scene. u/jhoujhou96

"This was not the first time this happened, but finally caught it on camera," jhoujhou96 wrote alongside the video.

The Redditor had been growing the Bougainvillea indoors in a vase for two years, but the plant had become too large for the container. So, they moved it outdoors to a spot by their driveway two weeks before the incident.

"Then come this morning and this happens...She could have just asked, and we'd happily give her a stem cutting!" they said.

Fellow users were shocked by the audacity of the suspected flora thief, with the post receiving almost 90,000 upvotes. However, the story blossomed even further, getting picked up by local news station RICtv Maringá.

After checking no one was around, the neighbor pulled the plant out of the ground. u/jhoujhou96

According to the Royal Horticultural Society in the U.K., Bougainvilleas are a tropical plant that flowers in the summer and autumn. Known for their brightly-colored blooms, Bougainvillea blossoms can be pink, mauve, yellow, apricot or white.

An "evergreen climber," Bougainvillea needs support as its vines grow. Although getting them to take root can be a challenge, Bougainvillea is a tough and low-maintenance addition to most gardens and greenhouses, the society said.

Sharing an update with fascinated Redditors, jhoujhou96 said an elderly neighbor had seen the robbery happen. She recognized the alleged thief, so jhoujhou96 and their wife went to the suspect's house and asked for their plant back.

"We had video, and witnesses that could testify she was the one that took it," they wrote.

"She tried brushing it off, saying it wasn't her and even threatened us that she would press charges for falsely accusing her."

The plant was a Bougainvillea. u/jhoujhou96

So, jhoujhou96 filed a police report and sent the security footage to the local news station. They broadcast the incident, with the suspect's family recognizing her from the video.

"They were profoundly apologetic and said they would do everything to try and retrieve it for us, as this was in no way a representation of who they were," the Redditor said.

"They are very well-known and respected by everyone around the area for their work and friendliness."

They returned the plant later that day, unfortunately it was badly damaged.

The thief moved quickly after grabbing the plant. u/jhoujhou96

"It had already been mostly burnt in what I can only suspect was an attempt to rid the evidence," they continued.

"The root seems to have survived as it was still moist, so we did replant it after cutting off the burnt stems, in hopes that it will re-grow."

Reddit users had a lot to say about the flower-thieving incident. "I've never once ever saw a plant I loved and decided to steal it," commented Disastrous-Panda5530.

"I'm old and even I know cameras are everywhere. I just can't comprehend how everyone else hasn't figured this out yet," said yourkidisdumb.

"How embarrassing, hopefully she learns something," wrote Nukethegreatlakes.

"The public shaming is the best part of this!" commented LazaroFilm. "Not only you may get your flowers back but this person is now known as the flower thief by her close ones."

