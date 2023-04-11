Celebrities Speak Out After Seeing Dalai Lama Tongue Video

Celebrities, including Cardi B, are reacting to the Dalai Lama's apology after a video emerged of him kissing a young boy.

The video in question shows the Tibetan spiritual leader kissing a boy on the lips at a public event, before suggesting the young boy suck his tongue. Once the video came to the public's attention, the Dalai Lama's team issued a statement, apologizing for the inappropriateness.

However, the apology hasn't gone down well with many, and a number of celebrities have shared their reaction to the video and the fallout surrounding it on social media.

Cardi B shared one of the most impassioned reactions and opened up, alluding to her own history of suffering abuse. She spoke out on an Instagram Live after initially being criticized for writing about the Dalai Lama on Twitter.

This combination image shows Cardi B, left, and the Dalai Lama, right. The rapper is one of a number of celebrities to criticize the Dalai Lama after a video went viral of the spiritual leader kissing a young boy. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Sanjay Kumar/GC Images / Getty Images

"So I put the tweet up, and now people are coming at me like, 'oh b**** you're the wrong messenger.'

"Listen, when it comes to weird a** predators, and rapists and pedophiles and s***, I…don't play that s***.

Her history of working as a stripper was brought up by some detractors, to which she defended herself.

"How am I the wrong messenger?" she asked. "I'm the right messenger because I'm a…mom. I'm a …mom. And I'm a…woman. And I'm a girl that as a teenager, my body got abused. But I don't talk about that s*** because that's another story for another time."

Later, Cardi B thanked her fans on Twitter for hearing her and offering their support after she'd opened up.

"Wow all this support I'm getting at the same time is beautiful," she said. "It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning.

"Thank you everyone.. I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting."

The "WAP" rapper wasn't the only famous person talking about the Dalai Lama's conduct on social media.

Reacting to a post that shared the Dalai Lama's apology, comedian Chelsea Handler seemed unimpressed.

"Oh, great......" she wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

"Well that's it for him.. " wrote American model Christie Brinkley commenting on the same post. "Good bye Dalai!"

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, best known for her roles in One Day at a Time and Hot in Cleveland, adamantly waived away the spiritual leader's apology. Retweeting an article highlighting his statement, Bertinelli wrote "Apology NOT accepted," with an ill emoji face included.

The video of the Dalai Lama kissing the young boy was filmed in the city of Dharamshala, India, in February.

"His holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," a statement from the Dalai Lama's team said. "His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

The tweet has been viewed 27 million times, and received tens of thousands comments, likes, and retweets.

"This apology is… not it," celebrity blogger Perez Hilton replied on Twitter.