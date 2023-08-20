New Celebrity College Courses to Put Your Knowledge to the Test

With college becoming more and more expensive, it's important to choose the right course for you. So, pop culture fans will be pleased to know there's a range of celebrity-inspired classes out there.

Whether you're a die-hard Swifty or a Yeezy fan, put your knowledge to the test with these five super star-themed college courses—some of which you can enroll in right now.

Psychology of Taylor Swift—Advanced Topics of Social Psychology

On August 10, Arizona State University announced it will be offering a course on record-breaking singer Taylor Swift later this year.

Led by social psychologist Alexandra Wormley, the class examines Swift's seven albums, each linked to a topic within social psychology.

"For example, when we talk about Lover, we'll talk about romantic relationships and love," Wormley told Newsweek.

"How do we define it? Are romantic relationships good for us? How do they help us achieve goals?"

Taylor Swift performing onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium, California, on August 9, 2023. Getty Images Entertainment

Students are required to read scientific articles on the subject prior to class, where they will apply them to the 33-year-old pop icon's work. There will also be discussions on how rumors are spread and whether a person's music preference can predict their personality.

"I am incredibly excited to engage with students in such a creative environment—after all, this class was designed by my students last year," Wormley said.

"They have grown up alongside Taylor Swift, and after COVID-19, they're ready for a classroom environment that is fun and interesting while still being academically rigorous."

Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture

Since leaving his boyband days behind, former One Direction singer Harry Styles has undergone quite the rebrand. According to course instructor Louie D. Valencia, Texas State University students will explore the 29-year-old singer-songwriter's art and dedicated fandom, and how it relates to modern life.

"In the same way that The Beatles can tell us something about the 1960s, studying the art of Harry Styles gives us insight into the world that we live in today," the associate professor told Newsweek.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in February 2023. Styles has rebranded himself since his boyband days, with Texas State University offering a course on his career. Jo Hale/Redferns

The class will examine topics such as celebrity culture, social change, bodily autonomy, consumerism and the environment, among others, using Style's music as a touchstone.

"We've used celebrities to tell the tale of who we are as a people for millennia," Valencia said.

"I think courses like this show that the issues that matter to young people are important."

The class ran for the first time in spring 2023 and filled up within the first minute of registration. Fortunately, students who missed out the first time can enroll in 2024.

Nicki Minaj — Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms

The 40-year-old rapper may be a divisive figure, but you can't deny the impact Minaj has had on pop culture over the last decade. In this class run by UC Berkeley professor Peace and Love El Henson, students examine Minaj's career in both the context of hip-hop and feminism.

I’d love to stop by — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2022

Responding to a tweet about the course, which was announced in October 2022, Minaj said she'd "love to stop by." The post delighted fans and Henson, who told the star: "We would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!"

Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey

In September 2022, New York University announced a new course focusing on pop star Lana Del Rey. Led by journalist Kathy Iandoli, the class explored the 38-year-old's contribution to music, her influences, and the impact she has had on other artists.

However, two-credit course also examined the Born to Die singer's relationship with social issues (and her controversial comments), including feminism, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Lana Del Rey at the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party on February 28, 2016. A course at New York University explores Del Rey's work in relation to various social issues. Getty Images Entertainment/Jason LaVeris

"In so many ways, I feel like Lana Del Rey is both a blueprint and a cautionary tale," Iandoli told Variety.

"A complicated pop star who resonates so much with her fans, not because of how she makes them feel about her, but rather how she makes them feel about themselves."

Kanye vs Ye: Genius by Design

Minaj isn't the only rapper to have a college course dedicated to their art. In autumn 2022, Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, ran a course dedicated to Kanye West.

Led by professor Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman, who is also a rapper, the class used the 46-year-old hitmaker's work as a jumping-off point for discussions on music, fashion, social issues and activism.

"This class isn't only about Kanye," Alsalman wrote on Instagram. "It's about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares— and more importantly, self-actualization."