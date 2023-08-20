Culture

New Celebrity College Courses to Put Your Knowledge to the Test

By
Culture Music Taylor Swift Lana Del Rey Harry Styles

With college becoming more and more expensive, it's important to choose the right course for you. So, pop culture fans will be pleased to know there's a range of celebrity-inspired classes out there.

Whether you're a die-hard Swifty or a Yeezy fan, put your knowledge to the test with these five super star-themed college courses—some of which you can enroll in right now.

Psychology of Taylor Swift—Advanced Topics of Social Psychology

On August 10, Arizona State University announced it will be offering a course on record-breaking singer Taylor Swift later this year.

Led by social psychologist Alexandra Wormley, the class examines Swift's seven albums, each linked to a topic within social psychology.

"For example, when we talk about Lover, we'll talk about romantic relationships and love," Wormley told Newsweek.

"How do we define it? Are romantic relationships good for us? How do they help us achieve goals?"

Taylor Swift performing onstage
Taylor Swift performing onstage during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium, California, on August 9, 2023. Getty Images Entertainment

Students are required to read scientific articles on the subject prior to class, where they will apply them to the 33-year-old pop icon's work. There will also be discussions on how rumors are spread and whether a person's music preference can predict their personality.

"I am incredibly excited to engage with students in such a creative environment—after all, this class was designed by my students last year," Wormley said.

"They have grown up alongside Taylor Swift, and after COVID-19, they're ready for a classroom environment that is fun and interesting while still being academically rigorous."

Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture

Since leaving his boyband days behind, former One Direction singer Harry Styles has undergone quite the rebrand. According to course instructor Louie D. Valencia, Texas State University students will explore the 29-year-old singer-songwriter's art and dedicated fandom, and how it relates to modern life.

"In the same way that The Beatles can tell us something about the 1960s, studying the art of Harry Styles gives us insight into the world that we live in today," the associate professor told Newsweek.

Harry Styles in February 2023
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in February 2023. Styles has rebranded himself since his boyband days, with Texas State University offering a course on his career. Jo Hale/Redferns

The class will examine topics such as celebrity culture, social change, bodily autonomy, consumerism and the environment, among others, using Style's music as a touchstone.

"We've used celebrities to tell the tale of who we are as a people for millennia," Valencia said.

"I think courses like this show that the issues that matter to young people are important."

The class ran for the first time in spring 2023 and filled up within the first minute of registration. Fortunately, students who missed out the first time can enroll in 2024.

Nicki MinajBlack Barbie Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms

The 40-year-old rapper may be a divisive figure, but you can't deny the impact Minaj has had on pop culture over the last decade. In this class run by UC Berkeley professor Peace and Love El Henson, students examine Minaj's career in both the context of hip-hop and feminism.

Responding to a tweet about the course, which was announced in October 2022, Minaj said she'd "love to stop by." The post delighted fans and Henson, who told the star: "We would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!"

Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey

In September 2022, New York University announced a new course focusing on pop star Lana Del Rey. Led by journalist Kathy Iandoli, the class explored the 38-year-old's contribution to music, her influences, and the impact she has had on other artists.

However, two-credit course also examined the Born to Die singer's relationship with social issues (and her controversial comments), including feminism, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Lana Del Rey in February 2016
Lana Del Rey at the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party on February 28, 2016. A course at New York University explores Del Rey's work in relation to various social issues. Getty Images Entertainment/Jason LaVeris

"In so many ways, I feel like Lana Del Rey is both a blueprint and a cautionary tale," Iandoli told Variety.

"A complicated pop star who resonates so much with her fans, not because of how she makes them feel about her, but rather how she makes them feel about themselves."

Kanye vs Ye: Genius by Design

Minaj isn't the only rapper to have a college course dedicated to their art. In autumn 2022, Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, ran a course dedicated to Kanye West.

A post shared by instagram

Led by professor Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman, who is also a rapper, the class used the 46-year-old hitmaker's work as a jumping-off point for discussions on music, fashion, social issues and activism.

"This class isn't only about Kanye," Alsalman wrote on Instagram. "It's about community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares— and more importantly, self-actualization."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC