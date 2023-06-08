'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Mocked for Easy Question

Celebrity Jeopardy! fans poked fun at an episode of the popular Jeopardy! spinoff for having questions they deemed too simple.

ABC aired an encore episode from the 2022 series of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which saw comedian Hasan Minhaj go up against Wil Wheaton from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario.

They battled it out in October last year, but the episode was replayed on ABC on Wednesday night.

Mayim Bialik attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022, in New York City. One 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' fan joked the questions on the show were too easy. Jason Mendez/WireImage

One viewer watching the encore screening joked that the questions were too easy compared with the regular TV quiz show.

"Celebrity jeopardy is so funny..The 1200 point question is like "who's this" and a photo of Ariana Grande," the viewer wrote in a tweet that has been viewed 83,500 times.

Other Jeopardy! fans replied to her defending some of the questions, while one pointed out it was a stark contrast to Jeopardy Masters! That spinoff, which is currently airing and hosted by Ken Jennings, features some of the greatest ever Jeopardy! players coming back in the hopes of being titled a master of the game.

"especially coming off jeopardy masters it's basically an impossible watch. mfers responding 'what is tokyo' to clues in the category 'european capitals'," replied one person.

The episode proved to be a controversial one for Minhaj, who didn't win any money, but was forced to apologize to the Jeopardy! fandom.

The Daily Show revealed he faced a lot of backlash after he appeared on the quiz show and said Jeopardy! fans "hate my guts."

"I have this unique power to p*** off dedicated nerds," he said during an appearance The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just days after his Celebrity Jeopardy! episode aired.

"To the fans of Jeopardy, I want to take this moment to apologize. I'm sorry I desecrated an American institution. I'm sorry I ripped your 7 p.m. linear TV pacifier out of your geriatric mouth. And most importantly, I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun."

He added that his manic appearance came down to the fact that he was "passionate" and got swept up in the moment.

"You don't know what that game does to you in the arena," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

"Jeopardy! is like American elections. There is no second or third place, so it incentivizes bad behavior. If you're second or third, you gotta give all the other contestants the smoke. I'm sorry. I gotta kamikaze-mission you."

Wheaton not only ended up winning the episode starring Minhaj, but actually made it through a number of other rounds to reach the 2022 Celebrity Jeopardy! final.

While he came in third place behind actors Patton Oswalt and Ike Barinholtz, he did manage to raise $23,000 for the National Women's Law Center.