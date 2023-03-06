Chaos As Dogs Who Have 'Never Seen a Pool Before' Fall Straight In

A viral video of two dogs walking toward a pool before falling in has left the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user lmcelwee32, two boxer dogs can be seen walking around in a backyard.

Seconds later, the woman recording the dogs opens a door latch, letting the dogs explore the area around the pool. She explains that the dogs were in a new home and were no doubt curious about the area.

Seemingly instinctively, the two pooches rushed out towards the pool. But it appeared they did not take note that the surface in front of them was water and not a solid.

Then, almost in unison, both dogs fell into the pool before they flailed around in an attempt to get back to solid ground.

The video was captioned: "Apparently my dogs have never seen a pool before."

According to the American Kennel Club, boxers are upbeat and playful. The breed also moves "like the athletes they are named for: smooth and graceful, with a powerful forward thrust."

Hill's Pet Nutrition states that boxers are one of several dog breeds that do not enjoy swimming.

It said of boxers: "This is another large, athletic breed you might think would be a natural-born swimmer.

"But the flat face on the boxer makes swimming just as dangerous for these dogs as it is for the more diminutive pug. The struggle to breathe and keep their noses above water means boxers may tire quickly and run the risk of drowning if in the water too long."

Since being shared on TikTok, the video has been seen by more than 6.9 million people and has attracted an estimated 1.2 million likes.

Many of those who commented on the video found the dogs' behavior hilarious and said their own dogs appeared to be somewhat similar in their unawareness.

TikTok user Claudzz said: "No sniffing, no checking, nothing. [They] just walked straight in there."

Demimonisaaguayo added: "No, to be fair they're boxers. I'm convinced all boxers share a singular brain cell. My boxer included."

Shari Huff commented: "They were excited that the new house had blue grass."

Jess_wood posted: "I think I've literally just watched this eight times in a row and it's not less funny than it was the first time."

It is not surprising that videos featuring dogs perform well online as the U.S. is a nation of dog lovers.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, an estimated 48.2 million dogs were owned as pets in the U.S. in 2018.

Newsweek has contacted lmcelwee32 for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.