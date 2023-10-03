Charlotte Sena Ransom Note by Craig Ross Jr Raises Questions

Police watched Charlotte Sena's kidnapper drop off a ransom note at her family home but failed to arrest him because they were called away on another call, it has emerged.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the police outside the house only got "a sense" of the type of car the kidnapper was driving, but couldn't get a definite match for the brand, the color or the number plate.

47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, who was arraigned in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the first-degree kidnapping of Charlotte Sena. Saratoga Sheriff's Department

Explaining why he wasn't arrested at the site, Governor Hochul said it was dark at 4:20 a.m. when the kidnapper pulled up quickly at the family's mailbox, placed the note inside and drove off again.

It has now emerged that state police had been stationed outside the family home for their security and support but were called away on another call—just as the suspect pulled up.

However, the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, left his fingerprints and DNA on the ransom note. The first fingerprint that police lifted from the letter failed to find a match, Governor Hochul said at the press conference. A second print then matched Craig Ross's 1999 arrest for DUI in Saratoga city, Hochul said.

There was a short delay until they established his type of vehicle and his address. They discovered that he was living in his campervan at the back of the double-wide trailer home his mother, Joan, lived in at Barrett Road, Milton, about a three-minute drive from Charlotte's home. Police gathered a rescue team, flying in Special Operations Response Team [SORT] members from other parts of New York, and gathering an FBI SWAT team.

20 SORT team members and the FBI SWAT team burst into a camper on the Ross property and found Ross inside. Charlotte was found covered up in a cabinet. Ross fought police but was quickly subdued and taken into custody with minor injuries. Charlotte's parents were notified just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Ross was arraigned on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Wilton Town Court and is being held without bail.

Police are still trying to determine if Ross knew of the Ross family before the kidnapping. Ross' car registration is listed at an address very close to Charlotte's family home, raising the possibility that he had seen Charlotte before.

Police are to spend Tuesday and Wednesday interviewing Ross to determine if he had been stalking Charlotte, if he is a pedophile or simply a criminal trying to make money.

They will also be interviewing his family and friends about his movements and his character, while checking his DNA against a database of child abduction cases.