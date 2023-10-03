U.S.

Charlotte Sena Ransom Note by Craig Ross Jr Raises Questions

By
U.S. Police New York State

Police watched Charlotte Sena's kidnapper drop off a ransom note at her family home but failed to arrest him because they were called away on another call, it has emerged.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the police outside the house only got "a sense" of the type of car the kidnapper was driving, but couldn't get a definite match for the brand, the color or the number plate.

craig ross jr mugshot charlotte sena
47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, who was arraigned in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the first-degree kidnapping of Charlotte Sena. Saratoga Sheriff's Department

Explaining why he wasn't arrested at the site, Governor Hochul said it was dark at 4:20 a.m. when the kidnapper pulled up quickly at the family's mailbox, placed the note inside and drove off again.

It has now emerged that state police had been stationed outside the family home for their security and support but were called away on another call—just as the suspect pulled up.

However, the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Ross Jr, left his fingerprints and DNA on the ransom note. The first fingerprint that police lifted from the letter failed to find a match, Governor Hochul said at the press conference. A second print then matched Craig Ross's 1999 arrest for DUI in Saratoga city, Hochul said.

There was a short delay until they established his type of vehicle and his address. They discovered that he was living in his campervan at the back of the double-wide trailer home his mother, Joan, lived in at Barrett Road, Milton, about a three-minute drive from Charlotte's home. Police gathered a rescue team, flying in Special Operations Response Team [SORT] members from other parts of New York, and gathering an FBI SWAT team.

20 SORT team members and the FBI SWAT team burst into a camper on the Ross property and found Ross inside. Charlotte was found covered up in a cabinet. Ross fought police but was quickly subdued and taken into custody with minor injuries. Charlotte's parents were notified just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Ross was arraigned on a first-degree kidnapping charge in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Wilton Town Court and is being held without bail.

Police are still trying to determine if Ross knew of the Ross family before the kidnapping. Ross' car registration is listed at an address very close to Charlotte's family home, raising the possibility that he had seen Charlotte before.

Police are to spend Tuesday and Wednesday interviewing Ross to determine if he had been stalking Charlotte, if he is a pedophile or simply a criminal trying to make money.
They will also be interviewing his family and friends about his movements and his character, while checking his DNA against a database of child abduction cases.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC