My Turn

'ChatGPT Started Doing My Job, but AI Can't Replace Me'

Christabel Badzi
My Turn Artificial Intelligence In-depth

My passion for writing began after I graduated from senior high school a decade ago. I joined a writing platform on WhatsApp and have been a member for the past ten years. For eight to nine years, I wrote casually until I landed a professional job as a copywriter in May 2022.

I was thrilled. It was a dream come true. My role consisted of writing articles for a website, proofreading and editing, as well as attending events to gather relevant content for articles.

At first, I liked working for the company because it gave less experienced writers the opportunity to grow. However, I had my reservations just like every other person.

Christabel talks about AI
Christabel Badzi (pictured) became a copywriter in May 2022. Christabel Badzi

Several months in, my supervisor introduced me to ChatGPT. At the time, I was initially required to write one article a day, but with ChatGPT I was told to write two to three.

My supervisor wanted me to prompt ChatGPT to write essays based on the topics that they assigned. For example, if I was assigned a topic on how to grow in the Christian faith, I would type something along the lines of: "Write an article on How To Grow in The Christian Faith. It should not be less than 1000 words, use the following keywords in the concluding paragraphs; grow, Christian faith, and ask readers to like, comment and share the article."

I tried it once or twice, and I think it's a great tool. But if I used ChatGPT for my work all the time, then I wouldn't have challenged myself. It's a good application and it can come in very handy, but I also strongly believe that AI tools cannot replace human creativity, as they operate on cues.

So, from my perspective, AI cannot take anyone's job—but somebody who uses AI efficiently may be able to.

Read more

My supervisor felt that using AI would speed up my work, but I didn't want to rely on the app all the time because if I did that, I was not going to learn anything for myself.

But in mid-February, I resigned over pay and the role's flexibility, hoping my concerns would be addressed. I didn't hear back; I felt heartbroken because writing is something I enjoy.

A week after I resigned, I approached a former co-worker. I wanted him to connect me with a few people from various other organizations. He told me that I have so much potential and that I shouldn't just limit myself to being a copywriter.

Christabel talks about AI
Christabel Badzi (pictured) handed in her resignation in February 2023. Christabel Badzi

He claimed my role was at risk before I handed in my resignation because of ChatGPT. I have no idea how true that is.

A few days after ChatGPT was introduced to me, a senior team member called and asked how relevant my articles were. So, with ChatGPT being introduced and the relevancy of my job questioned at the same time, perhaps they wanted me to go.

I felt my role was limited, though, despite my experience and growth, which I am grateful for. My future plans will continue to involve writing even if ChatGPT is looming above my industry.

Christabel Badzi is a playwright, spoken word artist, and copywriter. You can find her on Instagram.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek associate editor, Carine Harb.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC