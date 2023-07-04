Cheater Who Discovered Wife's Affair via Text Slammed Online: 'Precedent'

A man who just discovered he had been cheated on by his wife, was recently slammed on the Internet by users who believe his marriage was dead long before her actions.

In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, under the username u/Odd-Bug-329, the man explained that he recently went through his wife's phone and found proof she was cheating. When he confronted her, she didn't deny what had happened, but she justified herself, saying he had set a precedent when he cheated, way before she did.

He wrote: "We have been married for 5 years and [in] the 2nd year of our marriage I cheated on her in a drunken fling. She forgave me and we went to marriage counseling, but 3 days ago while my wife was in the shower I went through her phone and found the texts confirming she was cheating. I felt so betrayed so I confronted her after she got out of the shower."

"She claims that it's ok because I cheated on her and I set the precedent for allowing infidelity. I told her that my cheating was a 1-time drunken thing and that I haven't done anything since. I also told her that I don't know the girl and that she now has a relationship with this guy. She got mad and stormed off. She left for work Friday and I haven't seen her since. I know she's with him and it hurts. I feel I deserve this but at the same time I want my wife back," the Reddit user said.

According to research by YouGov, about one-third of Americans say they cheated, either physically, emotionally, or both. However, when asked about their experiences of being cheated on, over 54 percent of people say they have been cheated on.

Beverly Hills-based forensic psychiatrist, Carole Lieberman, who hosts the online radio show Dr. Carole's Couch, told Newsweek that this is a "sticky" situation.

She said: "The husband was careless in having a drunken fling, but he is correct in saying that his wife's new relationship is a more serious threat to their marriage. It was good that they went to couples counseling. They didn't go long enough, however, because the wife seems not to have totally forgiven him. Instead, she's been hatching a plan to cheat as a way to get back, to help her feel better.

"On the hopeful side, the wife's new relationship, a rebound, probably won't last. Meanwhile, the husband should let her know that he still loves her and wants to save their marriage. He shouldn't beg. But, while he's waiting, he should do things to make himself more appealing—such as start going to the gym, take up a hobby, put flowers in their bedroom for when she comes home, and do all the 'honey do's' she's been asking for (the "honey, do this, honey, do that" requests like take out the garbage, fix the roof, and so on)."

The poster later updated readers saying that he finally managed to get a hold of his wife, but her response was not what he was hoping for.

"She basically told me [it was] over and that she no longer loves me. I managed to track her location and find out who the person [she was] cheating on me with and Dave if you read this f*** you! I honestly can't wait to get divorced now," he wrote.

The post, originally shared on the r/TrueOffMyChest subreddit, quickly gained popularity on social media. It has so far received over 9,100 upvotes and 4,900 comments on the platform.

One user, Rebtalor, commented: "She didn't forgive you. She just stopped talking about it." User imasupernatural said: "This... When my first husband cheated, I said I forgave him just to move on. As it stewed even more, I would go through intermittent feelings of anger, rage, and hurt. Eventually, I just went numb. I didn't care. He went back to her and I said have fun because I plan on having a great time while you stay there."

Bizzare2020 wrote: "Well this relationship is dead. Be grateful you don't have kids." User FloridaMan69ingurmom said: "Sounds like you guys should have never gotten married."

Another user, Queenbee0_, commented: "I don't think it had to be a flaw in their getting married but no matter how good a relationship is once trust is broken it's over literally.! Unfortunately, a broken trust is like shattered glass so I heard." And Both-Injury2667 said: "The relationship was over the minute you cheated."

Stupid-egglet wrote: "I seriously cannot help but laugh at situations like this.. op said "it was the alcohol" ..lmfao anytime I [am] drunk I have never wanted to cheat on my partner ever in my entire life." Portie_lover added: "I'm an alcoholic that use to get hammered before I gave it up. Never once cheated on my wife drunk or not."

