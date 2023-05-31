Funny

Chemistry Professor Melts Hearts Over His Surprise 'Cameos' While Teaching

A professor's cats making "cameos" in his online classes have the internet in hysterics.

TikToker Hasmik Mkhitarian (@h.mkhitarian) shared a compilation of her chemistry professor's cats popping up during his seminars, with the attention-seeking felines receiving almost four million views.

During a discussion of transmetalation, a black and white cat can be seen sniffing at the corner of the professor's screen. In the next clip, a tabby can be spotted fidgeting on his knee before standing up and blocking the camera with its body.

A cat interrupting a man's virtual meeting
A stock photo of a cat interrupting a man's virtual meeting. A professor's cats making "cameos" in his online classes have the internet in hysterics. koldunova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Clearly not concerned about the students' learning experience, the cat waggles its butt in the professor's face and whacks him with its tail. Seemingly used to his cats interrupting his lessons, the professor continues talking science.

In the final scene, the professor turns the camera toward his black and white cat. He asks the cat if he has "anything to add" before he closes the session, but the puss just stares vacantly at the lens.

"By far the best professor I've ever had," Mkhitarian wrote alongside the footage, which has been liked one million times.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 made remote working and online classes the norm, unscheduled pet visits have become commonplace in video calls.

@h.mkhitarian

By far the best professor I’ve ever had. #ucsb #cats #catsoftiktok #professor #video #zoom #ochem #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #school #college #chemistry #ucsantabarbara #uc #organicchemistry

♬ Up - Movie Theme - Giampaolo Pasquile

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that pets became more attached to their owners during the first lockdown. According to Pew Research Center, 35 percent of U.S. workers with jobs that can be done remotely still work from home full-time, so it's no surprise they're still popping up in virtual meetings and seminars.

Despite their disregard for education, the cats won plenty of new fans online, with chongasaurus dubbing them "associate professors."

"I've never wanted to take chemistry so bad," commented MegRyan.6.

"I would pay attention 100%," said mercy.

"I would never miss a class," agreed alexlr55.

"Damn TAs [teaching assistants] are really getting clingy these days huh?" wrote Schlim Shady.

"Why does the black cat look like he is judging all the students," asked Carly.

"He's making sure everyone is paying attention and not disrespecting his father," said pjmsfavleo.

Other users were more interested in the professor, with Maelie wondering: "Is he single?"

"Just something about a man having a cat that is lovely," said AHHHH.

"Someone tag me when y'all find his @," wrote diandra mejia.

"Imagine being smart enough to TEACH o-chem," commented Christina. "A cat guy to boot? I'm in love."

Newsweek has reached out to @h.mkhitarian via Instagram.



© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC